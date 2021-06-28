India has achieved another milestone in its COVID19 vaccination drive as it overtakes the United States in terms of the total number of COVID vaccine doses administered. India's COVID Vaccination drive started on 16th Jan 2021, while the US began the vaccination process from 14th December 2020.

India's cumulative vaccination coverage has exceeded 32.36 Crores as of Sunday, June 27, 2021. A total of 32,36,63,297 vaccine doses have been administered through 43,21,898 sessions, as per the provisional report available till 7 am Monday, including 17,21,268 vaccine doses administered in the last 24 hours.

These include:

HCWs 1st Dose 1,01,98,257 2nd Dose 72,07,617 FLWs 1st Dose 1,74,42,767 2nd Dose 93,99,319 Age Group 18-44 years 1st Dose 8,46,51,696 2nd Dose 19,01,190 Age Group 45-59 years 1st Dose 8,71,11,445 2nd Dose 1,48,12,349 Over 60 years 1st Dose 6,75,29,713 2nd Dose 2,34,08,944 Total 32,36,63,297

The new phase of universalization of COVID-19 vaccination commenced on 21st June 2021. The Union Government is committed to accelerating the pace and expanding the scope of COVID19 vaccination throughout the country.

India has reported 46,148 new cases in the last 24 hours. Less than 1 lakh Daily New Cases have been reported for 21 continuous days now. This is a result of sustained and collaborative efforts by the Centre and the States/UTs, said the ministry.

India has been witnessing a continuous fall in its active caseload that stands at 5,72,994 on Monday and a net decline of 13,409 cases is witnessed in the last 24 hours and active cases are now 1.89% of the country's total Positive Cases.

As more people are getting recovered from COVID-19 infection, India's Daily Recoveries continue to outnumber the Daily New Cases for 46 consecutive days now as 58,578 recoveries were registered in the last 24 hours.

In all, 12,430 recoveries were reported during the last 24 hours as compared to the daily new cases. Out of the people infected since the beginning of the pandemic, 2,93,09,607 people have already recovered from COVID-19 and 58,578 patients have recovered in the last 24 hours. This constitutes an overall recovery rate of 96.80%, which is showing a sustained increasing trend.

With substantially ramped up testing capacity across the country, a total of 15,70,515 tests were conducted in the last 24 hours in the country. Cumulatively, India has conducted over 40.63 crore (40,63,71,279) tests so far.

While on one side testing capacity has been enhanced across the country, a continued decline in weekly case positivity is noticed. Weekly Positivity Rate is currently at 2.81% while the Daily Positivity rate stands at 2.94% today. It has remained less than 5% for 21 consecutive days now.