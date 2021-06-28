The Centre on Monday announced eight economic relief measures for India Inc, state governments as well as micro finance credit users.

Accordingly, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman announced relief measures worth Rs 6,28,993 crore.

The schemes entail enhancement of existing relief measure such as ECGLS and support for state governments.

Besides, a total of four new measures were announced to provide loans to micro finance credit users as well as tourism industry.

COVID relief schemes

Further, Sitharaman announced Rs 50,000 crore guaranteed loan for the creation of medical infrastructure.

She said that ECLGS scheme will be enhanced by Rs 1.5 lakh crore.

Furthermore, she announced a Rs 1.1 lakh crore loan guarantee scheme for Covid affected sectors.

She said that first 5 lakh tourist visas will be issued free of charge. This step will be taken once the visa issuance start.

Apart from these, the Atmanirbhar Bharat Rozgar Yojana has been extended till March 31, 2022 entailing government PF liability of employees and employers depending on the size of the organisation.

On exports, the FM announced support extended to National Export Insurance Account (NEIA) worth Rs 33,000 crore for project exports from India.

Similarly, support has been extended to ECGC (Export Credit Guarantee Corporation of India) worth Rs 88,000 crore for merchandise exports.

Additional funds worth Rs 19,041 crore was announced for Digital India scheme.

Also, the tenure of large-scale electronics manufacturing PLI scheme has been extended.

In addition, the Centre will come out with a new streamline policy for PPP and asset monetisation.

