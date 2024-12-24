India's U19 Women's cricket team, the reigning champions of the U19 Women's World Cup, have announced their 15-member squad for the upcoming tournament. The tournament is set to take place in Malaysia from January 18 to February 2, 2025. The team will be led by Niki Prasad, who recently guided India to victory in the inaugural U19 Women's Asia Cup in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia.

The squad is largely unchanged from the Asia Cup-winning team, with the only alteration being the inclusion of fast bowler Vaishnavi S in place of Nandhana S, who will now be on the standby list alongside Ira J and Anadi T. Sanika Chalke has been named as Niki's deputy, while Kamalini G and Bhavika Ahire will serve as the wicketkeepers.

India's campaign will begin against the West Indies on January 19 at the Bayuemas Oval in Kuala Lumpur, the same venue that will host all of India's group stage matches.

The team has been drawn into Group A, which also includes hosts Malaysia and Sri Lanka. The tournament format sees the 16 participating teams divided into four groups of four. Following the conclusion of the group stage fixtures, the top three teams from each group will progress to the Super Six stage. The 12 qualifying teams will then be further divided into two groups, with Group 1 consisting of the top three teams from Group A and Group D, and Group 2 comprising the top three teams from Group B and Group C. In the Super Six stage, each team will carry forward their wins, points, and Net Run Rate (NRR) from matches played against other qualifying teams.

Each team will play two games in this stage, against opponents from corresponding groups that finished in different positions. The top two teams from each Super Six group will then qualify for the semifinals, scheduled for January 31, 2025.

The final of the tournament will be held on February 2, 2025. The U19 Women's World Cup is a significant event in the cricketing calendar, and India's success in the inaugural tournament in 2023 under Shafali Verma's captaincy has set a high bar for the team. The tournament also serves as a platform for young talent to showcase their skills on a global stage, with many players going on to represent their countries at the senior level.

The tournament will also feature teams from Nepal, Nigeria, Samoa, Scotland, and the United States, who have earned their spots through various regional qualification tournaments. Other key opening games include Australia vs. Scotland, England vs. Ireland, and New Zealand vs. South Africa.

In other cricket news, Scotland's Under-19 Women's cricket team secured their place in the ICC T20 World Cup by defeating the Netherlands by six wickets in Aberdeen. This win ensures Scotland's qualification for consecutive ICC U19 Women's World Cups, with the next tournament scheduled in Malaysia and Thailand in January 2025.