India, a country rich in diverse potential fisheries and aquaculture resources, is making significant strides in the development of its fisheries sector. The country's resources include reservoirs, flood plain wetlands, ponds, tanks, brackish water, saline/alkaline affected areas, rivers, canals, and a vast coastline. These resources have an estimated potential of fish production of 22.31 million tonnes.

The state of Bihar, in particular, has reported vast and varied water resources suitable for fisheries development, with an estimated potential of 12.70 lakh tonnes. However, it's important to note that Inland Waterways have been identified for shipping and navigation purposes only, as reported by the Ministry of Ports, Shipping & Waterways. This highlights the need for a balanced approach to resource utilization, ensuring that the potential for fisheries development does not compromise other essential uses of water bodies.

Recognizing the potential of the fisheries sector, the Department of Fisheries, Ministry of Fisheries, Animal Husbandry and Dairying, Government of India, has been implementing various schemes for its holistic development.

These include the Centrally Sponsored Scheme on Blue Revolution: Integrated Development and Management of Fisheries, the Fisheries and Aquaculture Infrastructure Development Fund (FIDF), the issuance of Kisan Credit Cards (KCC) to fishers and fish farmers, and the Pradhan Mantri Matsya Sampada Yojana (PMMSY).

The PMMSY, in particular, is a transformative scheme for the fisheries sector. It aims to address critical gaps in fish production and productivity, quality, technology, post-harvest infrastructure and management, and strengthen the value chain. The scheme is being implemented for a period of five years (2020-21 to 2024-25) with an investment of Rs 20,050 crore. It delves into the domain of inland fisheries and aquaculture, recognizing their pivotal role in bolstering production and ensuring robust food security.

For the development of fisheries and aquaculture in Bihar, projects with a total outlay of Rs. 522.41 Crore, including a central share of 158.82 Crore, have been sanctioned under PMMSY during the last four years and the current financial year. Additionally, a total of 1290 Kisan Credit Cards (KCC) have been sanctioned to fishers and fish farmers of Bihar to help them meet their working capital requirements.

However, the development of the fisheries sector is not without challenges. The Bay of Bengal, for instance, is facing ecological issues due to hydrocarbon exploitation and pollution from shipping activity. The region has witnessed oil and gas exploration on an unprecedented scale in recent years, causing high levels of pollution and environmental hazards. The amount of synthetic trash generated in the Bay is also rising exponentially, with India's coastal regions witnessing their most rapid expansion of plastic pollution.

Despite these challenges, the fisheries sector has shown promising growth. The sector recorded an Average Annual Growth Rate of 10.88% during 2014-15 to 2018-19, 7.53% average annual growth in fish production, and 9.71% average annual growth in export earnings, with an 18% share in agricultural exports.

The development of the fisheries sector is part of a broader effort by the Indian government to improve the country's agricultural and rural economy. The Royal Commission of Agriculture in 1926 made comprehensive recommendations for the improvement of the agrarian economy as the basis for the welfare and prosperity of India's rural population. Independent India appointed a National Commission on Agriculture in 1970 to review the progress of agriculture in the country and make recommendations for its improvement and modernization. The Commission released its final report in 1976, referring to agriculture as a comprehensive term, which included crop production together with land and water management, animal husbandry, fishery, and forestry.