India's response to China during Galwan stand-off was strong and firm: Jaishankar

External Affairs minister S. Jaishankar said that India's counter response to China's attempt to change the status quo on the Line of Actual Control (LAC) during the Galwan stand-off in May 2020 was "strong and firm", despite the Coronavirus pandemic at that time and even during last month's border clashes at Arunachal Pradesh's Tawang sector.

Addressing the annual day function of Tamil weekly news magazine Tughlaq in Chennai on Saturday, Jaishankar said that China has been attempting to change the status quo by mobilising large forces on India's northern frontiers. However, despite the Pandemic, India's counter-response was strong and firm.

He further said that Indian forces continue to protect the frontiers despite extreme and harsh weather conditions.

Jaishankar went on to add that the world saw through India's response that it won't be coerced and will do what needs to be done to ensure national security.

Highlighting India's geostrategic location vis-a-vis the Indian Ocean, Jaishankar said that the ocean is set to assume even greater geopolitical significance in prevailing circumstances.

This, he said, would depend on how well India leverages its location.

(With inputs from IANS)