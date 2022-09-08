Initiating a big step to ease tension on the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in the cold desert of Ladakh, India and China have started disengagement of troops from the Gogra-Hot Sprints PP-15.

The Ministry of Defence on Thursday informed that Indian and Chinese troops have started to disengage from the Gogra-Hot Springs PP-15 friction point in Eastern Ladakh after reaching a consensus in the 16th round of military talks.

The 16th round of the India-China Corps Commander-level meeting was held at the Chushul-Moldo border meeting point on the Indian side on July 17.

"On 8th September 2022, according to the consensus reached in the 16th round of the India China Corps Commander Level Meeting, the Indian and Chinese troops in the area of Gogra-Hotsprings (PP-15) have begun to disengage in a coordinated and planned way, which is conducive to the peace and tranquility in the border areas," reads an official handout issued by the Ministry of Defence.

16th round of India-China commander-level talks held in July

The talks were held for disengagement along the LAC in Eastern Ladakh. The latest round of talks was held after a gap of at least four months.

The Indian delegation at the talks was led by Lt-General Anindya Sengupta, the commander of the Leh-based 14 Corps, while the Chinese team was headed by South Xinjiang Military District Chief Major General Yang Lin.

Following the talks, both countries agreed to maintain security and stability on the ground. The eastern Ladakh border standoff between India and China erupted on May 5, 2020, following a clash in the Pangong lake areas. On June 15, 2020, a violent face-off between the armies of India and China led to the death of 20 Indian soldiers in Galwan Valley. Chinese People's Liberation Army lost 42 soldiers in the bloody clash.

Indian Army conducts 'Red-Hunt' exercise in Ladakh

The Army has recently conducted "exercise Red-Hunt" in the cold desert of Ladakh to check augmentation in lethality, survivability, mobility, and sustainable awareness being demonstrated, exploiting the newly inducted weapons and equipment.

Northern Command chief Lieutenant General Upendra Dwivedi visited forward posts along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in the Eastern Ladakh sector and reviewed the operational preparedness of the troops. Dwivedi is on a four-five visit to Ladakh.

Lt Gen Dwivedi visited forward areas and reviewed the induction of new weapons and equipment to the Army engaged in conflict with Chinese troops for about two years.

During his visit, Lieutenant General Upendra Dwivedi reviewed "exercise Red Hunt" in Ladakh where augmentation in lethality, survivability, mobility and situational awareness was demonstrated by the troops exploiting the newly inducted weapons and equipment.