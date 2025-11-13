India’s passport system goes digital: MEA rolls out PSP 2.0, GPSP 2.0, e-Passports worldwide

The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) has announced the successful nationwide and global rollout of its upgraded Passport Seva Programme (PSP V2.0), Global Passport Seva Programme (GPSP V2.0), and the much-awaited e-Passport, promising faster, safer, and more efficient passport services for Indian citizens both in India and abroad.

In line with the government's vision of leveraging technology to enhance citizen services, the upgraded PSP V2.0 was successfully implemented across all 37 Passport Offices, 93 Passport Seva Kendras (PSKs), and 450 Post Office Passport Seva Kendras (POPSKs) on May 26, 2025. Following its domestic success, the Global Passport Seva Programme (GPSP V2.0) was officially launched across Indian embassies and consulates worldwide on October 28, 2025.

The new Passport Seva 2.0 platform is built to deliver a digitally integrated ecosystem that connects all stakeholders—from applicants and government departments to Indian missions abroad. The focus is on enhancing efficiency, transparency, and user convenience through next-generation digital tools.

The upgraded portal and mobile app now feature AI-powered chat and voice bots, designed to guide applicants through the process of filling out forms, resolving queries, and managing grievances. The system also enables auto-filled forms, simplified document uploads, and seamless payments via UPI and QR codes, significantly improving user experience.

A key highlight of this rollout is the introduction of the e-Passport—a hybrid travel document that combines traditional paper elements with an embedded Radio Frequency Identification (RFID) chip and antenna. The chip securely stores critical data in line with International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO) standards, ensuring authenticity and reducing the risk of tampering or duplication.

According to the MEA, all new passports issued going forward will be e-Passports, while existing non-electronic passports will remain valid until their expiration. The initiative aims to bring Indian passports in line with global best practices, enhancing border security and speeding up immigration checks for Indian travelers.

A senior official from the ministry stated that the launch "marks a transformative step toward smarter and more secure travel documentation, symbolizing India's commitment to digital governance and ease of living."