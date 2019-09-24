Addressing the United Nations Summit on Climate Change in New York, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that the world is not doing enough for climate change and called for a comprehensive approach to the issue, which involves education, values, lifestyles and developmental philosophy.

"The time for talking is over. The world needs to act now," PM Modi asserted while calling for a global movement to bring about behavioural changes in outlook towards the climate.

Speaking about India's approach towards environment-related initiatives, PM Modi said, "Need, not greed had been India's guiding principle which is why the country has come forth with a practical approach and road map. We believe that an ounce of practice is worth more than a ton of preaching."

The Prime Minister then went ahead to describe India's increasing push towards non-fossil fuel and its plan to increase the country's renewable energy capacity to 175 GW by 2022 followed by increasing its goal to further increase it by 450 GW.

"In our vehicle sector, we have made plans for green transports through e-mobility and is currently working to increase biofuel proportion blend in petrol and diesel," he said.

Government initiatives such as providing 150 million households with access to clean cooking gas were also stated.

The ambitious -- Jal Jeevan mission -- aims to enhance water conservation, rainwater harvesting and water resource development, the Prime Minister stated over $50 billion will be spent on the project.

On International partnership projects, PM Modi stated that India has collaborated with Sweden and will be launching the Industry transition track's leadership group soon.

"The initiative will give the government and private sector a platform for cooperation in technology innovation area and develop low carbon pathways for the industry."

The issue of climate change triggered disasters and resilience measures, PM Modi said Coalition for Disaster Resilient Infrastructure will be launched in India soon and invited UN countries to join the initiative.

Apart from appealing for a social movement on creating awareness against the harmful effects of continuing the use of single-use plastics, the PM also mentioned that he will inaugurate solar panels installed by India on the roof of the United Nations on Tuesday.