MTV India's Next Top Model 4 (INTM 4) is going to air its launch episode on October 6 at 7 pm and actor Ayushmann Khurrana will join Malaika Arora Khan, Milind Soman, Dabboo Ratnani, Anusha Dandekar and Neeraj Gabba at the judges panel to magnify the grandeur.

In their 9 weeks of journey in INTM 4, the shortlisted 14 girls will walk some of the most unusual and challenging ramps in the coming weeks. Their journey to the top will decide the fate of the contestants as the fourth season is being touted to go above and beyond looks and geographical restrictions.

The show will see aspiring models competing to earn the title of India's Next Top Model which will act as an stepping stone to begin their career in the modeling industry. The contestants will be aged between 18 to 24 years.

Stay tuned for the live updates from MTV India's Next Top Model 4 today at 7 pm on IBTimes.co.in.