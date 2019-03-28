Shama Sikander has been missing from the small screen for the longest time now as has been busy with her digital projects. The actress, however, never fails to keep her fans updated about her life through Instagram and has often raised netizens' eyebrows with her scintillating posts.

And now, she has done it again. Shama, who featured in Vikram Bhatt's erotic web series Maaya, has shared a picture on Instagram where she is seen flaunting her assets in a black mesh monokini and there is no doubt she looked sensuous in the bold photo.

The Sexoholic actress captioned the picture as: "She was beautiful but not just like d girls in d magazines. She was beautiful for the way she thought. She was beautiful for that sparkle in her eyes when she talked about something she loved. She was beautiful for her ability to make other people smile even when she was sad. No, she wasn't beautiful for something as temporary as her looks. She was beautiful deep down to her soul..."

In no time, fans went berserk in the comments section of the post. While most of her followers loved the picture, a few posted nasty comments. One of the followers said she is India's next Sunny Leone. Take a look at some of the mixed responses to the actress' post.

This is not the first time that the 36-year-old actress has been trolled for her choices of clothes and body-shamed by the netizens. But she has always given befitting replies to trolls and has remained unperturbed by the negativity against her on social media.

Last year, Shama, who is not one to let people attack her with lewd comments and get away with it, gave a befitting reply with a hard-hitting post to the body-shamers who called her body parts 'lemons.'

The gorgeous actress, who is best known for her role in TV serial Yeh Meri Life Hai, made a comeback to acting after a hiatus with the erotic show Maaya in 2017, which was being called the Indian version of Hollywood film Fifty Shades of Grey. The series was an instant hit among viewers who crave for varied content on the web. The second season of Maaya, however, didn't feature Shama as it wasn't a sequel to the first season.