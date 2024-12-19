India is well on its way to having the second-largest metro network in the world with 993 km of Metro rail already operational in 23 cities across the country and about 997 km under construction in 28 cities, Minister for Housing & Urban Affairs Manohar Lal Khattar has said.

The Union Minister made an elaborated presentation on Urban Transport to the consultative committee members of Parliament attached to MoHUA, according to an official statement on Thursday.

He emphasised that Urban Mobility is an important aspect to tackle the rising urban population and the government is working relentlessly to strengthen the Urban Transport Network across the country.

The participants were briefed about Metro Rail Policy 2017 and Metro Networks across the cities including Delhi, Jaipur, Patna and Lucknow.

The members were also briefed about the ongoing projects of RRTS (Regional Rapid Transport System) high speed train network, including its funding pattern.

The briefing to members also covered initiatives taken to promote indigenisation of technologies under Make in India and promote Aatmanirbhar Bharat.

The briefing also mentioned PM-eBus Sewa, a scheme for augmenting city bus operations by deploying 10,000 e-buses on the Public Private Partnership (PPP) model.

Salient features of this scheme include deployment of 10,000 e- buses on PPP model, bus operations support for 10 years, support for development and the upgradation of bus depots and support for behind-the-meter power infrastructure.

The service aims to cover cities with 3 to 40 lakh population.

The briefing also covered 'One Nation One Card', an indigenously developed National Common Mobility Card (NCMC), launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in March 2019 to enable seamless travel through Metro, Rail, Bus and other Public Transport Operators.

During the meeting, the Members of Parliament raised issues pertaining to urban mobility which included matters related to last mile connectivity, enhancement of amenities, metro connectivity in their respective states, scaling up of metro operations in the country, ease of travel and passenger comfort.

The MPs who attended the meeting include Rajiv Pratap Rudy, Dinesh Sharma, Ajay Maken, Kamaljeet Sherawat, P.N. Vasava, Prof V.E. Gaikwad, Kavita Patidar, B.M. Sutariya , V.E. Vaithilingam , G. Lakshminarayana, Ramvir Singh Bidhuri and Y. Chandolia.

The Minister asked the officials that suggestions from members received should be reviewed and information sought by them should be provided.

(With inputs from IANS)