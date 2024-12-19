Delhi along with its neighboring regions, is currently grappling with a severe air pollution crisis. The Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) has reported that the air quality in Delhi has plummeted to hazardous levels, with the average Air Quality Index (AQI) recorded at 448 at 7 A.M. on Thursday. The situation in the National Capital Region (NCR) cities also remains critical, with Haryana's Faridabad at 289, Gurugram at 370 and Uttar Pradesh's Ghaziabad at 386, Greater Noida at 351, and Noida at 366.

The AQI levels in most areas of Delhi are ranging between 400 and 500, which falls in the 'severe plus' category. This indicates a hazardous air quality that poses severe health risks to residents, particularly vulnerable groups such as children, the elderly, and those with respiratory conditions. The severe air pollution has coincided with cold weather conditions, as Delhi-NCR experienced fluctuating humidity levels. Earlier on Wednesday, the minimum temperature in some areas was recorded above 5 degrees Celsius.

The alarming figures reported from various locations in Delhi further underscore the gravity of the situation. Anand Vihar recorded an AQI of 478, Ashok Vihar 472, Bawana 454, Burari Crossing 473, Mathura Road 467, Dr. Karni Singh Shooting Range 451, Dwarka Sector 8 460, ITO 475, Jahangirpuri 478, and Punjabi Bagh 476. Other notable locations include Nehru Nagar with an AQI of 485, Rohini 470, Vikas Marg 466, and Vivek Vihar 475.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has warned that the smoggy conditions may persist in the coming days, with a potential intensification of the cold wave. Calm winds and high humidity have contributed to shallow fog in various parts of Delhi-NCR, further worsening pollution levels.

The CPCB classifies an AQI over 400 as severe, highlighting serious health risks for all residents. Authorities have urged strict enforcement of anti-pollution measures and advised residents, particularly vulnerable groups, to limit outdoor activities. With winter intensifying and pollution levels rising, Delhi-NCR's battle with smog remains a pressing concern.

The Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) has invoked Stage 4 of the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) in response to the escalating pollution levels. As part of the Stage 4 emergency measures, all classes in schools, except for grades 10 and 12, across Delhi and NCR districts will now shift to a "hybrid" learning mode, allowing online and offline classes. The Directorate of Education (DoE) had earlier directed primary schools to move to hybrid learning under Stage 3.

The current situation in Delhi-NCR is reminiscent of the Great Smog of London in 1952, which resulted in thousands of premature deaths and prompted significant changes in regulations and air quality standards. The severity of the current air pollution crisis in Delhi-NCR underscores the urgent need for similar decisive action and comprehensive pollution control measures.

In conclusion, the situation is a stark reminder of the urgent need for sustainable development and effective pollution control measures. As the world grapples with the effects of climate change, the crisis in Delhi-NCR serves as a wake-up call for cities worldwide to prioritize environmental health and sustainability.