Situated on the Line of Control (LoC) in north Kashmir's remotest Karnah Valley of Kupwara district, the destiny of the inhabitants of the Simari village has been changed by the Indian Army by getting it fully electrified and LPG-enabled.

Before the Indian Army stepped in to minimize the miseries of the residents, this remote village was known for its isolation and inaccessibility.

"With half of its landscape visible from across the border with Pakistan, Simari proudly holds the distinction of being India's first polling station—Polling Booth No. 1. It stands as a powerful symbol of how Indian democracy reaches even the most remote and sensitive frontiers of the nation," the defence spokesperson said.

From darkness to light

For years, inhabitants of the Simari struggled with irregular electricity. Families relied on kerosene lamps and firewood, students studied under dim lights, and frequent outages brought everyday life and livelihoods to a standstill.

"Until now, darkness was an everyday reality here. Erratic supply forced families to rely on kerosene lamps and firewood; children studied by fading twilight, and livelihoods stalled with every power cut. When villagers appealed for help, the Indian Army's Chinar Corps answered under Operation Sadbhavana, partnering with the Pune-based Aseem Foundation to craft a solution that would not only power homes but transform lives," Defence spokesperson Lt Col Sunil Bartwal said.

How were the lives of villagers transformed by providing power to all houses?

Four solar energy clusters have been installed across the village, equipped with high-efficiency panels, inverters, and battery banks, ensuring round-the-clock electricity.

All 53 homes in the village—housing 347 residents—have been upgraded with LED lights, protected power sockets, and load limiters to ensure safety and reliability.

New LPG connections and double-burner gas stoves have eliminated the need for firewood. This has not only reduced smoke-related health issues but also helped preserve the valley's fragile ecosystem.

Engineers from the Aseem Foundation have trained local youth in the maintenance and operation of solar systems, empowering the village to remain self-reliant and sustainable.

In honour of a fallen hero

This project is dedicated to the memory of Colonel Santosh Mahadik, Shaurya Chakra (Posthumous), who laid down his life fighting terrorists in the Kupwara District on 17 November 2015. Revered for his fearless leadership and abiding love for the people of Jammu and Kashmir, Col . Mahadik epitomized service beyond the call of duty.

In a poignant ceremony, Indira Mahadik, the late officer's mother, will travel to Simari to switch on the solar network alongside the Commander, Tangdhar Brigade, and the Deputy Commissioner, Kupwara. Their joint act of inauguration unites sacrifice, security, and civil administration—proof that inclusive development is the strongest answer to adversity.

Lighting borders, strengthening democracy

With clean energy humming through its wires and smokeless stoves warming its kitchens, Simari has become more than a village; it is a beacon of hope. The glow that now spills from its windows tells a larger story—of an Army that protects while it uplifts, of citizens who refuse to be left behind, and of a nation that keeps its first polling booth forever lit.

Colonel Mahadik's legacy lives on in every illuminated classroom, every safe meal, and every vote cast beneath Simari's newfound light.