BJP President and Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Wednesday emphasised upon the importance of maintaining India's internal and external security in order to achieve Prime Minister Narendra Modi's goal of making the nation a $5-trillion economy.

Addressing people during the 49th Foundation Day celebrations of the Bureau of Police Research and Development (BPR&D), Shah said, "Modiji wants to make India a $5-trillion economy, and put it among the world's top three. But economic progress is not possible without securing the country. There is need to maintain external security and law and order in the states."

"This is not the era of third-degree, we need to use scientific methods for investigation. I told the PM to think about National Modus Operandi Bureau to study methods of crime and criminal mentality," he added.

The BJP president said over 34,000 personnel had sacrificed their lives to maintain law and order within the country lending credibility to the Police Force, and urged policemen to carry forward the good work done by their colleagues.

Amit Shah's comments came after Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman announced that India is rolling back recent tax hikes on foreign and domestic equity investors and is accelerating a capital infusion of $10 billion into state-run banks.

Sitharaman on Friday outlined a raft of measures including some for the crisis-hit autos sector, small businesses, and the troubled shadow banking sector to calm nerves of investors and lift consumer sentiment ahead of the Indian festive season that begins next month.

"These measures are aimed at boosting growth, we are open to suggestions, we want to speed up growth," said Nirmala Sitharaman at a news briefing.