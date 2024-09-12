The Indian government has announced its decision to provide health coverage to all senior citizens aged 70 and above. This decision, approved by the Union Cabinet under the chairmanship of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in the country's approach towards elder care. The health coverage will be provided under the flagship scheme Ayushman Bharat Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana (AB-PMJAY), also known as AA. This scheme will offer free treatment up to Rs 5 lakh to the senior citizens, irrespective of their income.

Abhay Soi, President of NATHEALTH, has lauded this move, calling it a historic shift in the way the country approaches elder care. He emphasized that this segment of the population, which carries a high disease burden, is in urgent need of social protection. He further stated that this initiative will strengthen India 's position as a leader in inclusive healthcare". Soi also highlighted the need for the benefit package to be tailored to the population segment so that it encompasses the entire continuum of care. He assured that NATHEALTH is ready to support the government with the rollout of this scheme.

Under the new provisions, senior citizens aged 70 years and above, who belong to families already covered under the scheme, will receive an additional top-up cover up to Rs 5 lakh per year for themselves. This amount will not have to be shared with the other members of the family who are below the age of 70 years. All other senior citizens of the age 70 years and above will get a cover up to Rs 5 lakh per year on a family basis. The eligible senior citizens will also be issued a new distinct card under the scheme.

Dr. Sudhir Kumar, a renowned neurologist from Indraprastha Apollo Hospitals, Hyderabad, took to social media to express his approval of the government's decision. He wrote, "Excellent move by the Govt of India to provide health coverage for all people aged 70 and above irrespective of income." He also urged the government to extend this health coverage to citizens of other age categories. Dr. Kumar pointed out that there are about 9 crore people in the age group of 60 to 70 years. He expressed hope that they can be included in this scheme before 2029 and that by 2034, every Indian citizen would be provided health coverage.

This move by the Indian government is reminiscent of similar initiatives taken by other countries to provide comprehensive health coverage to their senior citizens. For instance, the United States has the Medicare program, which provides health insurance to people aged 65 or older. Similarly, the United Kingdom has the National Health Service, which provides free healthcare to all residents, including senior citizens