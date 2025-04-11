Apoorva Mukhija, also known as The Rebel Kid, who served as one of the judges on an episode of Samay Raina's show India's Got Latent, issued a public apology on her YouTube channel on Wednesday evening.

In the video, she recounted the events that transpired during that particular episode and shared the disturbing aftermath. Apoorva revealed that following the incident, she became the target of severe online harassment, including rape threats, acid attack threats, and relentless trolling that made her life miserable.

She recalled the moment that triggered her reaction, stating, "The guy standing there made an extremely inappropriate comment about my vagina in front of a live audience... it came from genuine anger and the need to retaliate."

Apoorva emphasised that her intention was never to hurt anyone but to stand up for herself. She also apologized for her comments made during the show, acknowledging that her jokes were not funny and may have been inappropriate.

After her video went viral, many netizens demanded an apology from the man who provoked her during the episode.

On Instagram, Prabhat Verma, the participant who made the "sennnsasation" comment that led to Apoorva's remarks, finally addressed the controversy. Two months after the incident, he took to social media to issue a public apology.

He wrote, "Hey, I want to sincerely apologize for what I said on stage. I realize now how deeply inappropriate, disrespectful, and offensive those words were. At that moment, I was trying to be funny, and it was never meant to be personal or targeted - but I now understand that intent doesn't justify the impact. It was a serious lapse in judgment, and I take full responsibility for it. I've reflected a lot on my words and their effect, and I'm genuinely working on being more respectful and mindful in the way I speak, especially in public. I truly regret making you uncomfortable, and I hope you can find it in your heart to forgive me. This has been a big lesson for me, and I promise to grow from it."

What did Apoorva Makhija say?

Prabhat aka Ammy Verma told Apoorva, "Vagina mai sensation khatam ho gaye hai kya? (Is there no sensation in vagina).

During the episode, Makhija clapped back at Prabhat Verma, saying, "Kabhi vagina dekhi hai maa se nikalne ke baad?" (Have you ever seen a vagina after your birth?)

She then made another explicit remark: "Shaadi karni hai, 6ft 4 inch ka mard chahiye, par uske neeche wala bhi 6-inch ka hona chahiye." (You want to marry a 6-foot-4 man, but the one below him should also be at least 6 inches.)