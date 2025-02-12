India's Defence Research and Development Organization (DRDO) has revealed the country's first Very High Frequency (VHF) radar. This advanced VHF Surveillance radar, currently undergoing trials, is designed to detect fifth-and sixth-generation stealth aircraft, which are perceived as threats to national security. The radar was showcased at Aero India 2025 Bengaluru, a leading aerospace exhibition.

The VHF radar is a state-of-the-art digital phased array radar with element-level digitisation and optical interfaces. It is capable of operating in high-clutter environments due to its high dynamic range, which is made possible by element-level digitisation. The radar can function in both staring and rotation modes and can be integrated with dedicated tracking radars as a cueing radar, offering a comprehensive solution for Air Defence.

The radar can be mounted in mountainous or other challenging terrains and has a detection range of up to 400 kilometres. The LRDE personnel are confident that the VHS radar with stealth technology will be ready for use by the Indian Air Force (IAF) in about two years. A team of 50 to 60 experts and personnel are working on the project.

Shivashankar from LRDE, in an interview said that this radar represents a breakthrough innovation in stealth target detection in India. He further stated, This radar features both steering and rotation modes of operation. In steering mode, it operates within a plus and minus 45-degree range. The radar is equipped with state-of-the-art technology using active array electronics. It is a fully digital radar, allowing us to implement advanced adaptive array signal processing algorithms to counter clutter and multiple jammers.

Currently, India does not have an indigenous low-frequency radar; these radars are presently imported. This new radar will enable India to develop anti-stealth capabilities. It will allow both target tracking and simultaneous surveillance. Stealth target detection will be significantly enhanced by this radar, according to Shivashankar.

The project was initiated two years ago and is now in the testing stage. In just two years, the team has completed the radar's design, development, and manufacturing. They are now in the final stage. The unveiling of the VHF radar is a significant step forward in India's defense technology. It not only enhances the country's surveillance capabilities but also marks a shift towards self-reliance in defense technology. The radar's ability to detect stealth aircraft at a range of 400 kilometres significantly enhances India's air defense capabilities.