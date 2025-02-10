The 15th edition of Aero India, Asia's largest aerospace and defence exhibition, is set to commence at the Yelahanka Air Force Station in Bengaluru, Karnataka. The event, organized over an area of 42,000 square meters, will see the participation of over 900 exhibitors, including 150 foreign firms, making it the largest Aero India show to date. The theme of the event is 'The Runway to a Billion Opportunities,' reflecting the immense potential of the aerospace and defence sectors in India.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh highlighted the significance of the event, stating that the participation of more than 90 nations is a testament to the growing global confidence in India's aerospace and defence capabilities. The event will not only showcase technology and innovation but also serve as a source of inspiration for India's youth, fostering scientific temperament and a spirit of innovation. The Aero India show will be held from February 10 to 14, with the first three days reserved for business and the last two days open to the public.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh described Aero India as a crucial platform that will drive forward the Union government's vision of a strong, capable, and self-reliant India. He emphasized that the event is not just crucial for India's defence preparedness, but it also plays a pivotal role in shaping the future of the nation. The event will demonstrate India's defence capabilities and forge global partnerships. The goal is to enhance collaboration in areas of common interest with friendly nations, fostering deeper cooperation and shared progress.

Singh also highlighted that technologies developed for defence applications promote innovation in the civil sector as well, leading to employment generation and economic development. The Aero India show will also showcase two fifth-generation fighter aircraft - the Russian Su-57 and the American F-35 Lightning II. The Russian Su-57, equipped with advanced avionics, supercruise capability, and stealth technology, is making its debut at Aero India 2025. The Lockheed Martin F-35 Lightning II, the most widely-deployed fifth-generation fighter, integrates advanced stealth, unparalleled situational awareness, and networked combat capabilities.

The event will also feature a CEO's Roundtable with the theme of 'EDGE' (Enabling Development through Global Engagement), with more than 100 industry leaders participating. The Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) is set to take centre stage at Aero India 2025, showcasing its indigenous products and technologies at the India Pavilion.

The Defence Ministers' Conclave hosted by Singh on February 11 will be in hybrid mode. The broad theme of this edition is 'The Runway to a Billion Opportunities'. The event will also feature the Combat Air Teaming System (CATS) Warrior, a full-scale engineering demonstrator on display at the India Pavilion. The CATS Warrior is a cutting-edge system designed to enhance the combat capabilities of the Indian Air Force.