India's "eye in the sky" satellite PSLV-C52 gives visual treat to Bengalureans [watch]

India on early Monday morning successfully placed into orbit its radar imaging satellite EOS-04 in a text book style. At 5.59 a.m. Indian rocket Polar Satellite Launch Vehicle-C52 (PSLV-C52) blasted off from the first launch pad carrying three satellites including the earth observation satellite-04 (EOS-04) earlier named as RISAT-1A.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi congratulated Indian space scientists on successful launch of PSLV C52 mission. In a tweet, Prime Minister Modi said, "Congratulations to our space scientists on the successful launch of PSLV C52 mission. EOS-04 satellite will provide high resolution images under all weather conditions for agriculture, forestry and plantations, soil moisture and hydrology as well as flood mapping."

PSLV-C52 launch

The PSLV-C52 was launched into the orbit from Sriharikota's Satish Dhawan Space Centre. The multiple satellite launch space mission lasted just over 18 minutes.

The 44.4 metre tall PSLV-C52 weighing 321 ton slowly rose-up towards the skies with thick orange flame at its tail. The rocket gradually gained speed as it went up while emitting a rolling thunder sound.

Just over 17 minutes into its flight the rocket slung its primary passenger the 1,710 kg EOS-04 into sun synchronous polar orbit of 529 km and soon after INSPIREsat-1 (17.5 kg) and INS-2TD (8.1 kg) were put into orbit.

India's radar imaging satellite EOS-04 is designed to provide high quality images under all weather conditions for applications such as agriculture, forestry & plantations, soil moisture & hydrology and flood mapping. The satellite will play a strategic role in the nation's defence with its capability to operate in day, night and in all weather conditions.

The EOS-04 with a mission life of 10 years is a repeat of Risat-1 launched in 2012 and is configured to ensure continuity of SAR in C-Band providing microwave data to the user community for operational services. The satellite has high data handling systems and high storage devices among other things. The satellite carries two scientific payloads to improve the understanding of ionosphere dynamics and the sun's coronal heating process.

PSLV-C52 throws a spectacle

As the launch of PSLV-C52 had the entire nation excited, southern India had a special treat. Residents of Bengaluru and other cities close to Sriharikota were able to witness the amazing spectacle thrown by PSLV-C52 satellite in the clear dawn sky. Several photos and videos of the trail left by the PSLV-C52 on the sky were shared on social media, giving millions more a visual treat.