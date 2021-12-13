With the administration of 19,10,917vaccine doses in the last 24 hours, India's COVID-19 vaccination coverage has exceeded133.17 Cr (1,33,17,84,462) as per provisional reports till 7 am Monday. This has been achieved through 1,38,93,021sessions.

The break-up of the cumulative figureas per the provisional report till 7 am Monday include:

HCWs 1st Dose 1,03,85,628 2nd Dose 96,00,597 FLWs 1st Dose 1,83,83,021 2nd Dose 1,66,93,235 Age Group 18-44 years 1st Dose 47,85,34,066 2nd Dose 27,04,21,555 Age Group 45-59 years 1st Dose 18,96,04,286 2nd Dose 13,35,62,704 Over 60 years 1st Dose 11,85,50,001 2nd Dose 8,60,49,369 Total 1,33,17,84,462

The recovery of7,973 patients in the last 24 hours has increased the cumulative tally of recovered patients (since the beginning of the pandemic) to 3,41,30,768. Consequently, India's recovery rate stands at 98.37%,highest since March 2020.

Sustained and collaborative efforts by the Centre and the States/UTs continue the trend of less than 15,000 Daily New Cases that is being reported for last 46days now and 7,350 new cases were reported in the last 24 hours.

India's Active Caseload presently at 91,456 is lowest in 561 days.Active cases constitute 0.26% of the country's total Positive Cases, which is lowest since March 2020.

The testing capacity across the country continues to be expanded. The last 24 hours saw a total of 8,55,692 tests being conducted. India has so far conducted over 65.66 Cr (65,66,72,451) cumulative tests.

While testing capacity has been enhanced across the country, Weekly Positivity Rate at 0.69% remains less than 1% for the last 29 days now. The Daily Positivity rate reported to be0.86%. The daily Positivity rate has remained below 2% for the last 70 days and below 3% for 105 consecutive days now.