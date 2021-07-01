India's cumulative vaccination coverage exceeded 33.57 crore as of Wednesday, June 30. A total of 33,57,16,019vaccine doses have been administered through 44,75,791 sessions, as per the provisional report till 7 am Thursday and 27,60,345 vaccine doses were administered in the last 24 hours.

These include:

HCWs 1st Dose 1,02,12,078 2nd Dose 72,56,031 FLWs 1st Dose 1,75,12,765 2nd Dose 95,16,814 Age Group 18-44 years 1st Dose 9,16,00,418 2nd Dose 21,82,234 Age Group 45-59 years 1st Dose 8,86,47,056 2nd Dose 1,63,14,943 Over 60 years 1st Dose 6,81,27,563 2nd Dose 2,43,46,117 Total 33,57,16,019

The new phase of universalization of COVID19 vaccination commenced from 21 June, 2021. The Union Government is committed to accelerating the pace and expanding the scope of COVID19 vaccination throughout the country.

India has reported 48,786 new cases in the last 24 hours. Less than 50,000 Daily New Cases have been reported since four continuous days. This is a result of sustained and collaborative efforts by the Centre and the States/UTs, said the ministry.

India has also been witnessing a continuous fall in the active caseload. The country's Active Caseload today stands at 5,23,257 as of Thursday. A net decline of 13,807 is witnessed in the last 24 hours and active cases are now only 1.72% of the country's total Positive Cases.

As more people are getting recovered from COVID-19 infection, India's Daily Recoveries continue to outnumber the Daily New Cases for 49 consecutive days now, while 61,588 recoveries were registered in the last 24 hours.

Out of the people infected since the beginning of the pandemic, 2,94,88,918 people have already recovered from COVID-19 and 61,588 patients have recovered in the last 24 hours. This constitutes an overall recovery rate of 96.97%, which is showing a sustained increasing trend, said the ministry.

With substantially ramped up testing capacity across the country, a total of 19,21,450 tests were conducted in the last 24 hours in the country. Cumulatively, India has conducted over 41.20 crore (41,20,21,494) tests so far.

While on one side testing capacity has been enhanced across the country, a continued decline in weekly case positivity is noticed. Weekly Positivity Rate is currently at 2.64% while the Daily Positivity rate stands at 2.54% on Thursday. It has remained less than 5% for 24 consecutive days now.