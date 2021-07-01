In a sigh of relief to Europe bound Indian travellers, Austria, Germany, Slovenia, Greece, Iceland, Ireland and Spain accepted Covishield vaccine on Thursday. Apart from the seven European Union member countries, Switzerland also added Covishield in its exemption list for the passport.

Quoting diplomatic sources, ANI reported, "Versions of EU-approved vaccines abroad (original or licensed productions) are equivalent to the mentioned EU-approved vaccines for proof of vaccination protection," said German Embassy spokesperson on the status of Green Pass to travellers who took Covishield.

The move comes a day after India formally requested EU member states to include both Covaxin and Covishield in their exemption list for the for the passport. However, only Serum Institute of India manufactured Oxford Zeneca vaccine has been added to the list. On Wednesday, the Government of India said that unacceptance of Covishield and Covaxin will force India to introduce mandatory quarantine for EU citizens.

Even though, on Tuesday the EU had clarified that the Green Pass was not a pre-condition to travel as the individual member states of EU have the option to accept the vaccines that have been approved by WHO. The clarification came against the backdrop of a huge ruckus and strong speculations on the status of Indian travellers after SII's Covishield was not included in the Green Pass.

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar took up the issue of vaccine approval with Josep Borrell, EU representative for foreign affairs, on the side-lines of a meeting of the G20 foreign ministers in Italy. Jaishankar tweeted soon after, "A comprehensive review of our relationship with EUHR@JosepBorrell. Taking forward the agenda of the Leaders' Summit. Discussed vaccine production and access. Took up 'Covishield' authorisation for travel to Europe. Will be following up."

Before this, only four vaccines were approved by European Medicines Agency; the ones by Pfizer/BioNTech, Moderna, Vaxzevria by AstraZeneca & Johnson&Johnson's Janssen.

Now even those inoculated by Covishield would be issued vaccination passports and allowed to travel within the EU member states. The Green Pass comes into effect from July 1, 2021 to facilitate travel and movement within the 27-member bloc till the time of the pandemic.