Harrison Ford's Indiana Jones is not going on any adventure till 2021. The fifth instalment to the Indiana Jones franchise was earlier scheduled for 2020 but now it has officially pushed back a year to 2021.

According to Variety, the film's original release date was pushed back a few months to a year due to differences over a finished script. It was also reported that Jonathan Kasdan, son of writer Lawrence Kasdan, who wrote 'Raiders of the Lost Ark,' was being brought in by the studio to support the writers finalizing the script. But the reports suggested that this decision never materialized.

Indiana Jones is based on the adventures of Dr. Henry Walton "Indiana" Jones, Jr., a fictional character created by George Lucas. The franchise began in 1981 with the release of 'Raiders of the Lost Ark.' A prequel to the film, 'Temple of Doom' was released in 1984. 'Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade' was released in 1989 and the fourth film in the franchise titled, 'Indiana Jones and the Kingdom of the Crystal Skull' was released in 2008.

The talks of the fifth film in Indiana Jones franchise started to swirl after Shia LaBeouf appeared as Mutt Williams in Kingdom of the Crystal Skull. In 2008, George Lucas suggested that LaBeouf's character will lead the upcoming adventure movie and Ford will come back just like Sean Connery did in the last film.

It was even speculated that Indiana Jones 5 will have a plot involving the Bermuda Triangle, but the rumours were described as untrue by Indiana Jones movie producer, Frank Marshall. In October 2017, Steven Spielberg revealed that Harrison Ford will likely reprise his role in the fifth Indiana Jones movie. The Variety report further indicated that the film will begin principal photography in April 2019 in the United Kingdom.

In an interview with The Sun, Spielberg stated that Indiana Jones 5 will be Ford's last film playing the role of a fictional professor of archaeology.

"This will be Harrison Ford's last Indiana Jones movie, I am pretty sure, but [the franchise] will certainly continue after that."

As of now, Disney has pushed back the release date of Indiana Jones 5 to July 9, 2021, as Disney has quite a few projects in the pipeline. Dwayne Johnson's Jungle Cruise is all set to release in July 2019 and Angelina Jolie's Maleficent 2 is scheduled for a 2020 release.