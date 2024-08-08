Amid the crisis in Bangladesh that forced Sheikha Hasina to resign as the Prime Minister, all Indian visa application centres in Bangladesh will remain closed until further orders.

However, Indian diplomats remain in the country and the missions are functional, sources said

The online portal Indian Visa Application Center (Bangladesh) has a message, "All IVACs will remain closed till further notice, due to unstable situation. Next application date will be informed through SMS & It is requested to pick up the passport on the next working day."

The development comes a day after India evacuated non-essential staff and their families from its High Commission and consulates in Bangladesh.

India has a high commission in Dhaka and consulates in Chittagong, Rajshahi, Khulna and Sylhet.

External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar, in an address to the Parliament, said "India is closely monitoring the status of minorities in Bangladesh."

He said the Indian High Commission in Bangladesh is in touch with the Indians citizens there.

After the protests broke out, many of the students returned to India.

After lumbering through chaos and violence, Bangladesh is set to get an interim government headed by Nobel laureate Muhammad Yunus on Thursday.

Bangladesh President Mohammed Shahabuddin dissolved the Parliament on Tuesday after the resignation of the former Prime Minister on Monday.

Hasina, who was serving her fourth straight term in office since assuming power in 2009, is currently in India after leaving Dhaka on Monday.

It is believed that Nahid Islam, one of the main coordinators of the anti-quota protests that eventually led to the resignation of Hasina, emerged as one of the key figures in the formation of an interim government in the country.

Islam, along with President Shahabuddin and Army chief Zaman, was locked in significant discussions Tuesday evening on the structure of the new government following Hasina's departure from the country.

(With inputs from IANS)