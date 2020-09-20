Amid the border tensions with China, a new development has taken place along the LAC. In the last three weeks, the Indian Army has taken over six new major hill features on the Line of Actual Control (LAC), while the conflict with the Chinese Army in the Eastern Ladakh sector continues.

Indian army troops capture 6 new heights

"The Indian Army has occupied six new heights between August 29 and the second week of September. The new hill features being occupied by our troops include the Magar hill, Gurung Hill, Recehen La, Rezang La, Mokhpari and the dominating height over Chinese positions near Finger 4," top government sources told ANI.

According to reports, these hill features were lying dormant and the Indian Army took a hold of them before the Chinese Army looking to sit on the dominating heights. This will give Indian troops an edge over their adversary.

Sources said it was the foiling of the Chinese Army's attempts in occupying theses heights that led to the firing of bullets in the air on at least three occasions from the northern bank of Pangong to the southern bank of the lake. Further, the Black Top and the Helmet Top hill features are on the Chinese side of the LAC while the heights occupied by the Indian side are on the LAC in Indian territory.

Following this occupation of heights by the Indian Army, the Chinese Army has deployed around 3,000 additional troops of its combined arms brigade including its infantry and armoured troops near the Rezang la and Rechen La heights. The Moldo garrison of the Chinese Army also has been fully activated with additional troops in the last few weeks by the People's Liberation Army.

Since the Chinese aggression, Indian security forces have stepped up and are in close coordination. Operations are being conducted under the monitoring of the National Security Advisor Ajit Doval, Chief of Defence Staff General Bipin Rawat and Army chief General Manoj Mukund Narwane. India and China have been engaged in major conflict near the Pangong Tso lake and several other friction points from Sub Sector North to the Chushul area of Ladakh.

Moreover, India also changed the rules of engagement of not using weapons during clashes with the Chinese after the PLA betrayed Indian soldiers in the Galwan valley standoff that led to 20 Indian soldiers being killed there in June, this year.

(With inputs from ANI.)