Sushma Swaraj
The Indian sports fraternity mourned the death of former External Affairs Minister and veteran BJP leader Sushma Swaraj, who died at the age of 67 on Tuesday night. Swaraj was admitted in the All India Institutes of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) as her condition was getting worse but she died after suffering a cardiac arrest.

The whole of India got shocked with the death of the veteran BJP leader and the likes of Virender Sehwag, Gautam Gambhir, Sania Mirza, Mary Kom, VVS Laxman mourned her death and expressed gratitude for what she has contributed to the nation in her tenure.

sehwag gambhir
Virender Sehwag and Gautam Gambhir.IANS

Former cricketer and current BJP MP, Gautam Gambhir took to Twitter and stated that she will be remembered by everybody as the most endearing and helpful politician of recent times. He further mentioned that is is a huge loss for the country.

VVS Laxman, Virender Sehwag and Mohammad Kaif offered their condolences to her family. Indian tennis star Sania Mirza stated that she was shocked by the news of Swaraj's death and she will cherish all the memories she had with the lady.

The others to join this group from the sports fraternity were Bajrang Punia, Harbhajan Singh, Suresh Raina and the list go on.

The former minister was suffering from deterioration in her health conditions for quite some time. She was appointed as the foreign minister by the Modi government in 2014 but backed out of the Lok Sabha elections in 2019 citing health issues. The veteran BJP leader was quite active on social media and she welcomed the abrogation of Article 370 in Jammu and Kashmir by thanking prime minister Modi for the move.