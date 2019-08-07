The Indian sports fraternity mourned the death of former External Affairs Minister and veteran BJP leader Sushma Swaraj, who died at the age of 67 on Tuesday night. Swaraj was admitted in the All India Institutes of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) as her condition was getting worse but she died after suffering a cardiac arrest.

The whole of India got shocked with the death of the veteran BJP leader and the likes of Virender Sehwag, Gautam Gambhir, Sania Mirza, Mary Kom, VVS Laxman mourned her death and expressed gratitude for what she has contributed to the nation in her tenure.

Former cricketer and current BJP MP, Gautam Gambhir took to Twitter and stated that she will be remembered by everybody as the most endearing and helpful politician of recent times. He further mentioned that is is a huge loss for the country.

I'm beyond aggrieved at the passing away of Smt. #SushmaSwaraj A veteran politician and a pillar of the BJP, she was loved by everyone. She will be remembered as the most endearing & helpful politicians of recent times. My condolences to her family and friends. A huge loss for pic.twitter.com/JdI0vPxRJP — Gautam Gambhir (@GautamGambhir) August 6, 2019

Heartfelt condolences to family and admirers of #SushmaSwaraj ji. Om Shanti pic.twitter.com/c3RTBJxgXe — Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) August 6, 2019

Sad to hear about the passing away of #SushmaSwaraj ji . Deepest condolences to her family and supporters . Om Shanti — VVS Laxman (@VVSLaxman281) August 6, 2019

Here in the West Indies and just heard the terrible news of passing away of #SushmaSwaraj ji. Condolences to her family, gone too soon pic.twitter.com/Mp2zRP6GBa — Mohammad Kaif (@MohammadKaif) August 6, 2019

Shocked at the passing away of my dear Sushma Swaraj Ji. Had the honour of working as the brand ambassador of the 'girl child' campaign under her able guidance and will cherish my personal relationship with her forever. R.I.P. ma'am. — Sania Mirza (@MirzaSania) August 6, 2019

देश के पूर्व केंद्रीय मंत्री @ सुषमा स्वराज जी के आकस्मिक निधन के बारे में जानकर मुझे काफी अफसोस हुआ।भारतीय राजनीति में मज़बूत विपक्षी और पूर्व विदेश मंत्री के तौर पर उनकी भूमिका को सदैव स्मरण किया जाएगा।उनके आत्मा को शांति मिले। # सुषमास्वाज ॐ शांति शांति शांति — Bajrang Punia (@BajrangPunia) August 6, 2019

Deeply grieved to hear the demise of Smt #SushmaSawraj ji. My condolences to her family in this hour of grief. May her departed soul Rest In Peace. #RIPSushmaSwaraj pic.twitter.com/HimMMoFjGH — Mary Kom (@MangteC) August 7, 2019

Fierce, result-driven & a people's person - she was all of that & more. A true leader. Still unable to process the news of #sushmaswaraj Ji's passing away. Extremely disturbed! A big loss for our nation. May you rest in peace! pic.twitter.com/aLUnXfBvi4 — Suresh Raina (@ImRaina) August 6, 2019

The former minister was suffering from deterioration in her health conditions for quite some time. She was appointed as the foreign minister by the Modi government in 2014 but backed out of the Lok Sabha elections in 2019 citing health issues. The veteran BJP leader was quite active on social media and she welcomed the abrogation of Article 370 in Jammu and Kashmir by thanking prime minister Modi for the move.