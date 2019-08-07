India grieves the demise of senior BJP leader and former Foreign Minister Sushma Swaraj, who died of a cardiac arrest at New Delhi's AIIMS hospital on Tuesday. The 67-year-old was one of the most prominent faces of the BJP who immensely contributed to the party's growth and never shied away from accepting challenges.
An amiable leader, an able administrator and a splendid orator -- Sushma Swaraj -- had not been keeping well lately. Swaraj will always be remembered for her legacy as an easily-accessible foreign minister. She has helped numerous Indians in trouble who reached out to her in the last five years on Twitter.
Barely hours before the nine-time parliamentarian passed away, she had thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the Centre's move to split Jammu and Kashmir into two Union Territories. Swaraj said she had been "waiting to see this day in her lifetime".
Political leaders across party lines expressed shock and grief at her untimely death.
Delhi govt declares 2-day mourning on BJP veteran's death
After the sudden demise of BJP veteran Sushma Swaraj, the Delhi government declared a two-day mourning in the national capital on Wednesday as a mark of respect.
The former External Affairs Minister passed away on Tuesday at AIIMS, Delhi after suffering a cardiac arrest. She was 67.
Taking to Twitter, Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia tweeted, "Delhi govt will observe two days state mourning as a mark of respect in the memory of former Chief Minister & senior leader respected Sushma Swaraj ji."
Condoling her death, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said that India has lost a great leader. "India has lost a great leader. Sushma ji was a very warm and remarkable person. May her soul rest in peace," tweeted Kejriwal.
Sushma Swaraj: A fiery leader and a mother figure
Fiery, feisty and indefatigable, former External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj, who died on Tuesday, was a leader who fit many roles in her long political leader. She might be remembered best for giving an all-new dimension to the role of foreign minister by being proactive in reaching out to Indians in distress in foreign lands. READ FULL STORY HERE
LK Advani reaches Sushma Swaraj's residence, pays tribute
Senior BJP leader LK Advani pays tributes to former EAM Sushma Swaraj at her residence. His daughter Pratibha Advani gets emotional as she meets Sushma Swaraj's daughter Bansuri.
WATCH | PM Modi pays last respects
PM Modi pays homage to Sushma Swaraj
Prime Minister Narendra Modi pays tribute to former External Affairs Minister and BJP veteran leader Sushma Swaraj.