India grieves the demise of senior BJP leader and former Foreign Minister Sushma Swaraj, who died of a cardiac arrest at New Delhi's AIIMS hospital on Tuesday. The 67-year-old was one of the most prominent faces of the BJP who immensely contributed to the party's growth and never shied away from accepting challenges.

An amiable leader, an able administrator and a splendid orator -- Sushma Swaraj -- had not been keeping well lately. Swaraj will always be remembered for her legacy as an easily-accessible foreign minister. She has helped numerous Indians in trouble who reached out to her in the last five years on Twitter.

Barely hours before the nine-time parliamentarian passed away, she had thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the Centre's move to split Jammu and Kashmir into two Union Territories. Swaraj said she had been "waiting to see this day in her lifetime".

Political leaders across party lines expressed shock and grief at her untimely death.

