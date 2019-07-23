Harbhajan Singh
Harbhajan Singh was a key member of India's 2011 World Cup-winning squad. Matthew Lewis/Getty Images

Former Indian cricketer and off-spinner Harbhajan Singh took to Twitter to troll Pakistan and some other countries who have the moon on their national flags after India's second lunar mission Chandrayaan-2 took off successfully from the Satish Dhawan Space Centre (SDSC) in Sriharikota on Monday, July 23.

In the tweet, Harbhajan stated that some countries have the moon on their flags while some have their flags on the moon. The tweet also had the images of national flags with moon on it with Pakistani flag's picture being the first. 

The first line of the tweet had images of flags of countries including Pakistan, Algeria, Turkey, Maldives, Mauritania, Tunisia, Libya, Malaysia and Azerbaijan. The second line had flags of the countries who have conducted the moon missions successfully including US, India, China and Russia.

The tweet has created controversy on social media platforms as many people are taking it as fun while others have condemned it. On the other hand, Indian skipper Virat Kohli, Sachin Tendulkar, Virender Sehwag and Cheteshwar Pujara were among the many who congratulated ISRO for successfully carrying out the launch of Chandrayan 2.  Virat Kohli stated that it is another proud moment for the nation. 

Cricketing legend Sachin Tendulkar, Virender Sehwag, Cheteshwar Pujara congratulated team ISRO and wished them for successful missions in the future.