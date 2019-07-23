Former Indian cricketer and off-spinner Harbhajan Singh took to Twitter to troll Pakistan and some other countries who have the moon on their national flags after India's second lunar mission Chandrayaan-2 took off successfully from the Satish Dhawan Space Centre (SDSC) in Sriharikota on Monday, July 23.

In the tweet, Harbhajan stated that some countries have the moon on their flags while some have their flags on the moon. The tweet also had the images of national flags with moon on it with Pakistani flag's picture being the first.

Some countries have moon on their flags While some countries having their flags on moon

#Chandrayaan2theMoon — Harbhajan Turbanator (@harbhajan_singh) July 22, 2019

The first line of the tweet had images of flags of countries including Pakistan, Algeria, Turkey, Maldives, Mauritania, Tunisia, Libya, Malaysia and Azerbaijan. The second line had flags of the countries who have conducted the moon missions successfully including US, India, China and Russia.

Shame on you @harbhajan_singh . Your Tweet is in bad taste and shows Indians in a bad light. You are not a True Sportsman. You are a Communal Person I hope @bcci takes action against You for your Communal Tweet and stops yours Pension . Shame on You. — Ashish Joshi (@acjoshi) July 22, 2019

Its a clever punch line, where is the offence in it? No need to paint religion and start a border war on twitter. ( also why is every paki response "get toilets first"? Is that the only thing you have more of than India?) — Kasturi Shankar (@KasthuriShankar) July 22, 2019

The tweet has created controversy on social media platforms as many people are taking it as fun while others have condemned it. On the other hand, Indian skipper Virat Kohli, Sachin Tendulkar, Virender Sehwag and Cheteshwar Pujara were among the many who congratulated ISRO for successfully carrying out the launch of Chandrayan 2. Virat Kohli stated that it is another proud moment for the nation.

Another historic and proud moment for the nation as the #Chandrayaan 2 is launched Jai Hind #ISRO #IndiaMoonMission — Virat Kohli (@imVkohli) July 22, 2019

Cricketing legend Sachin Tendulkar, Virender Sehwag, Cheteshwar Pujara congratulated team ISRO and wished them for successful missions in the future.

I congratulate Team @isro on achieving yet another milestone with the launch of #Chandrayaan2! Hope this paves the way for many more ambitious and successful missions in the future. Jai Hind ! pic.twitter.com/io919I1YrS — Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) July 22, 2019

Many congratulations to Team #Chandrayaan2 @isro for the successful and seamless launch ! pic.twitter.com/LINKS5ZHUk — Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) July 22, 2019