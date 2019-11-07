Close https://data1.ibtimes.co.in/en/full/722355/pakistani-army-raises-white-flag-loc-retrieve-bodies-2-soldiers.jpg IBTimes IN https://data1.ibtimes.co.in/en/full/722355/pakistani-army-raises-white-flag-loc-retrieve-bodies-2-soldiers.jpg IBTimes IN

After two Indian soldiers were taken into custody from Jodhpur railway station on Tuesday (November 5) on charges of sharing crucial information with a Pakistan-based woman ISI agent, one of them has been arrested while the other has been freed.

The arrested soldier has been identified as Vichitra Behra, who hails from Odisha. He was arrested under Section 3 (spying) of the Official Secrets Act on Wednesday. Even though freed, the freed soldier would be used as a witness in the case.

According to the reports, the second soldier was freed as there was no concrete evidence against him. Additional Director General of Police, Intelligence, Umesh Mishra said: "The soldier gave confidential information to the Pakistan woman agent via social media. He also accepted money from the other side after giving out the information," reports IANS.

"In fact, he came in touch with the woman through social media and analysing the questions she sent, it is evident that she was a member of the Pakistani intelligence," he added.

According to the police, Behra sent the details as video clips via WhatsApp and was in touch with the woman for the last two years and shared crucial information on the Exercise Sindhu Sudarshan Project.

The soldiers, who were posted in Pokhran, were taken into custody by intelligence agents from Jodhpur railway station. They were later shifted to Jaipur for interrogation. Behra will be produced in court for remand.