Tech millionaire Tushar Atre, who was kidnapped from his home on October 1, was found dead inside his white BMW car. According to the Santa Cruz Police, the 50-year-old owner of a digital marketing firm Atre Net Inc in California was last seen getting into his BMW before he was abducted from his Santa Cruz residence at around 3 am.

A few details related to the case has been released by the Santa Cruz County Sheriff's Office. However, it also reported that the department had received a 911 emergency call in the wee hours of Tuesday from Tushar Atre's California residence.

The authorities also stated that the Indian-origin millionaire had been kidnapped from his home at 3 am "during a crime". Deputies located the car on Tuesday afternoon in the Santa Cruz Mountains and found a body in the same location, reports The Guardian.

The Santa Cruz County Sheriff's Office released a Facebook statement on Tuesday afternoon and said: "We have some unfortunate news, we have found the car associated with this case along with a deceased person. The victim has been identified as 50-year-old Tushar Atre. Around 3:00 am this morning Tushar was taken from his home on the 3000 block of Pleasure Point Drive during a crime. He was last seen getting into his white 2008 BMW SUV license plate 7CUG581."

Confirming that the body found was of Tushar Atre, the office said, "We have reason to believe the motive was robbery."

