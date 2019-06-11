Indian opener and left-handed batsman Shikar Dhawan has high chances of missing India's next fixture in the ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 due to a swollen left thumb. He will undergo precautionary scans to determine the extent of the injury he has, today. Indian fans will hope that will be fit for their next match.

Indian fans on social media expressed their concerns regarding the injury of the 33-year old opener as he plays a major role in India's batting, especially in ICC events. On June 9, in the match against Australia, Dhawan returned to form scoring a splendid century and finishing with 117 of 109 balls. India won the match by 36 runs and Dhawan was adjudged man of the match. During his magnificent innings, he was hit by a rising delivery bowled by Australian pacer Nathan Coulter-Nile. Immediately after the ball hit his thumb he was in considerable pain but he showed resilience and continued batting. India set a target of 353 for the Aussies and Dhawan did not turn up in the field during India's defence. Ravindra Jadeja took the field in his replacement and he ended up taking two catches.

India team physio, Patrick Farhart will take the final call on whether he can play in India's next fixture on June 13 against New Zealand at Trent Bridge, Nottingham after the southpaw undergo the scans. It will be a major setback for Virat Kohli and Co. if Dhawan misses the match as the Kiwis are in good form winning all the three matches they have played. If he does not play then the Indian team management may bring in Vijay Shankar or Ravindra Jadeja in the playing XI and KL Rahul may open with Rohit Sharma.

India have won both the matches they have played in the World Cup so far with great performances from their batsmen and bowlers. They will not like to change their starting XI as they are on a winning streak.