The call for a more efficient US tourist visa process for Indian nationals has been recently highlighted by Suman Billa, Additional Secretary, Union Ministry of Tourism. Speaking at the Indo-US Tourism & Hospitality Summit, Billa emphasized the importance of a smoother visa process and more direct flights between the two countries to boost tourism and strengthen the bilateral partnership.

Despite the US visa being valid for 10 years and not requiring frequent updates, the process of obtaining it is considered cumbersome and tiresome. This, Billa argues, acts as a disincentive for people wanting to travel, thereby hindering the growth of tourism between the two nations.

Billa also underscored the need for more direct flights between India and the US. He pointed out that a large share of the market is currently going through third countries, such as those in the Middle East or Europe.

This not only benefits the airlines of these regions but also makes travel less cost-competitive and less convenient for people traveling between India and the US. Billa believes that introducing more direct flights would not only make travel more cost-competitive but also significantly enhance convenience, thereby encouraging more travel between the two countries.

However, the process of expanding international flights, particularly to the US, is not without its challenges. For instance, Air India, the country's flag carrier, is in the process of enhancing its fleet and services to be more competitive in the premium market.

The airline has plans to introduce new routes to the United States, but the exact details of these plans, such as the destinations, launch dates, and the scale of the expansion, are yet to be finalized.

The expansion of international flights is part of a broader effort by the Indian aviation sector to increase its global presence. This effort, however, is likely to be gradual and involve a series of strategic decisions and actions. For instance, airlines like Air India are likely to focus on enhancing their services and introducing new routes to key destinations.

This could involve launching new services to cities like Los Angeles, New York, and potentially other US cities, as well as enhancing existing services to make them more competitive and attractive to passengers.

The call for a faster US tourist visa process and more direct flights between India and the US highlights the potential for growth in tourism between the two countries. It also underscores the need for strategic actions and decisions to facilitate this growth, such as expediting the visa process and introducing more direct flights.

While these efforts are likely to involve challenges, they also present opportunities for the Indian aviation sector to enhance its global presence and contribute to the growth of tourism between India and the US.