In a rare case, a woman in India has approached the foreign ministry to conduct a DNA test to prove her biological relationship with her son since he doesn't have any documents to prove his nationality for his deportation from a UAE jail.

Fatima, hailing from Hyderabad in the south Indian state of Telangana, has submitted an appeal to the country's Minister of External Affairs S Jaishankar that her son Mohammed Sameer was arrested by Ajman Police on June 20, 2018.

Sameer is in an Ajman jail and the UAE authorities wanted to deport him to India, according to a Gulf News report. "As he doesn't have any document to show him as my son, he is languishing in the jail," Fatima said, adding that she could not travel to the UAE as she faces an entry ban after going back home.

"I will be thankful to you if you kindly ask the Indian authorities in the UAE to have a DNA test of me and my son to establish him as my son and bring him back to India," she said in the appeal posted on Twitter by Amjed Ullah Khan, a Hyderabad-based politician.

Married Twice

In the letter, Fatima claimed that she was married to an Emirati aged 80 years when she was 15 years old and she got married again to another Emirati after her first husband died three years later.

She added she had six children of whom two were born at home and four at the hospital. According to her, Mohammed Sameer was born on October 5, 1989, at their home in Sharjah.

She claimed that she and her children were under solitary confinement due to pressure from another wife of her husband.

Following her husband's death in 2004, Fatima claimed his second wife took all documents of her family and threw them out of the house.

After spending years with support from some relatives and others, Fatima sought the help of Indian authorities and returned home in 2013 on a temporary passport, a one-way travel document issued to those without a valid passport.

She said she left behind all children who continued to live illegally without valid documents in the UAE.

According to sources, Sameer was arrested for being an illegal in the UAE.

Indian Consulate replied to Fatima on Twitter stating that the mission was working on the case and would update the family and the procedure usually takes several weeks.