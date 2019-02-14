This Valentine's Day, if this is your first date with an Indian boy, you can expect him to text you soon afterwards or even ask you out on a second date. Don't get intimidated because Indian men are not much into casual dating, they seek to find true love, according to a survey done by dating apps Tinder and OKCupid.

The survey, which sought responses from app users in the age group of 18-35 years, shows that 89 per cent of Indian men believe in true love and would like to take the relationship forward after the first date by calling their partner.

Although 90 per cent women also believe in true love, 51 per cent of the women would take the conversations to WhatsApp rather than a phone call.

The male partners are also more pro-active after the first date by quickly sending texts within an hour of their first date compared to women.

Around 55 per cent of the men said they would text their date within an hour as compared to just 45 per cent of the women.

Indian men prefer long beach walks as a romantic set up

The romantic idealism for Indian men is not just limited to Bollywood movies, they like to profess it too. The survey showed that 77 per cent of the men believed that they are romantic as compared to 65 per cent women.

Indian men are up for long walks on beaches too with 93 per cent among them supporting the idea compared to 91 per cent of women, the survey said.

Technology gets a thumbs up from younger lot

The younger lot in the age-group of 18-25 years are cool with the idea of letting technology be the cupid and have even found many of their partners through dating apps.

In today's age, technology is a part of our lives, so why not use it for dating purposes? This also shows a changing mindset among the people in our country as well as also helps the app users looks for better dating prospects, which exactly provides what they are looking for.