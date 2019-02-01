A 32-year-old Indian national was arrested in Australia after he was allegedly caught at the airport for having child exploitation videos and other obnoxious content in his phones on January 26.

Manpreet Singh was arrested in Perth after he flew in from Kuala Lumpur and has been sent to seven months in prison.

The officials seized Manpreet Singh's phone after he was taken into custody. His tourist visa has been cancelled and he will be deported to India after completing the prison term.

During a security check at the airport, Singh was found to be having nine objectionable videos in two mobile phones, which included bestiality and other severely offensive content.

The accused appeared in Perth Magistrates Court on Sunday and was remanded in custody to re-appear on Tuesday where he pleaded guilty over two Commonwealth charges. He was sentenced on Thursday.

According to the report, in a video-recorded interview, Singh told the police that he knew child pornography was illegal in Australia and India but did not know the videos he possessed fell into that category.

The court heard he had many more videos on his phones that he deleted before he came to the country.

ABF Regional Commander for Western Australia Rod O'Donnell said they were concerned about the increasing number of visitors being found in possession of objectionable material.

"Visitors need to be aware that possession of objectionable material is viewed very seriously under the Australian law," he said, reported NDTV.

Singh was fined Australian $500 and sentenced to seven months in prison, but will only have to serve two months behind bars.

For the remaining five months, Singh will be subject to Australian $1,000 bail bond for good behaviour, but is likely to spend time in immigration detention before being sent back to India.