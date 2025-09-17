Indian diaspora in Johannesburg celebrates PM Modi's 75th birthday with moving tributes

The Indian community in Johannesburg marked Prime Minister Narendra Modi's 75th birthday with an outpouring of love and admiration, uniting across languages, cultures, and regions of India. From Johannesburg, families and community groups came together to record heartfelt video tributes, which have been compiled into a moving montage celebrating the life and leadership of India's Prime Minister.

The compilation features video messages in a range of Indian languages—from Bengali and Kannada to Malayalam, Punjabi, Tamil, Gujarati, and Hindi—showcasing the diversity of India's diaspora while underscoring their shared sense of pride and belonging.

In the videos, members of the community conveyed their warm wishes for Prime Minister Modi's health, long life, and continued service to Bharat Mata. Some spoke of his vision for a Viksit Bharat by 2047, others recalled his bold reforms and welfare initiatives that had touched lives back home, while many expressed deep gratitude for the sense of pride he has instilled in Indians living abroad.

The Bengali community in Johannesburg wished the Prime Minister with "deep respect and gratitude," praising his far-sightedness and saying he has inspired Bengalis overseas to stay connected with their culture and heritage.

"You have reminded every Bengali living outside India of their culture and heritage. We pray for your health and for your continued inspiration," the Bengali community in Johannesburg said.

The Telangana Association of South Africa said Modi's leadership amid global challenges made the diaspora proud. "We wish you health, happiness and prosperity," their message added. Joining in, the Andhra Pradesh Association of South Africa described Modi as a "beloved Prime Minister" and said his guidance inspires Indians abroad.

Across Johannesburg, similar messages of warmth and reverence poured in from communities representing Gujarat, Odisha, Rajasthan, Tamil Nadu, Kerala, and beyond—all reflecting the unity of India's cultural diversity even when far from home. Religious and cultural institutions like the BAPS Swaminarayan Mandir and Shree Radhe Shyam Mandir also joined in offering blessings and prayers for Modi's long life and service to the nation.

The Marathi community in Johannesburg expressed their admiration for Modi's vision, noting, "On this auspicious day, we wish you a very Happy Birthday. Your vision towards nation development is inspiring for all NRIs like us. On your birthday, we pray the Almighty gives you strength to continue working towards the development of the nation."

The Kannada community referred to him as "Jan Nayaka" and said his dedication to the motherland was a source of pride. "As Kannadigas in South Africa, we wish all your dreams for India come true and that the nation reaches greater heights to become Vishwa Guru," they said.

Apart from these, greetings also poured in from other diaspora groups, including the Sikh, Odia, Gujarati, Rajasthani, Tamil, and Malayali communities, along with messages from the BAPS Swaminarayan Mandir and Shree Radhe Shyam Mandir in Johannesburg.

Prime Minister Modi's 75th birthday thus became not only a moment of personal celebration but also an occasion for the diaspora to showcase their enduring cultural roots, unity in diversity, and collective aspiration for India's progress.