Today, September 17, 2025, marks our Honourable Prime Minister Narendra Modi's 75th birthday, and celebs, fans, notable political leaders, MPs from India, and even brands have taken to social media to wish him well.

#MyModiStory is trending on X, where social media users are sharing video stories, anecdotes, or simply extending their wishes as PM Modi celebrates his milestone birthday.

Several Bollywood celebrities, such as Shah Rukh Khan, Aamir Khan, Alia Bhatt, and others also extended their wishes on social media.

Shah Rukh Khan extended his birthday wishes to Prime Minister Narendra Modi on his 75th birthday. In his message, SRK praised the PM's discipline, hard work, and dedication to the country. He also noted that at 75, PM Modi's energy even beats young people.

Shah Rukh Khan said, "Today, on the occasion of PM Modi's 75th birthday, I extend my best wishes to him. Your journey from a small city to the global stage has been very inspiring. Your discipline, hard work and dedication towards the country can be seen in this journey. Your energy at the age of 75 even beats young people like us. I pray that you always stay healthy and happy."

Ajay Devgn extended warm wishes to PM Modi on his 75th birthday, recalling their first meeting and praising his vision and leadership.

"Dear Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi ji, I wish you a very happy 75th birthday on behalf of my family and me. I first met you when you were the Chief Minister of Gujarat, and from that day till now, I have observed a beautiful consistency in your journey. Your vision for the nation, tireless dedication, and fearless leadership have been truly inspiring. Today, India is making its mark on the global stage, and your contribution to that is immense." Aamir Khan said, "Wishing you a very happy birthday, sir. Your contributions towards the development of India will always be remembered. On this joyous occasion, we pray for your long life and also that you continue to take the country on the path of progress."

Alia Bhatt shared, "Wishing you a very happy birthday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi ji. May your leadership continue to shape the future of our great nation and lead us towards even more progress..."

Italy's Giorgia Meloni wished Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday as he turned 75 years old. In a post on social media platform X, Meloni hailed PM Modi as a source of "strength and determination" and lauded his inspirational ability to lead millions of people.

"Happy 75th birthday to the Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi. His strength, his determination, and his ability to lead millions of people are a source of inspiration. With friendship and esteem, I wish him health and energy to continue leading India toward a bright future and to further strengthen the relations between our Nations," said Meloni.

Karishma Kapoor shared a video of herself on her X account, draped in a beautiful saree. She said, "Respected Narendra Modi ji, on account of your birthday today, I only wish happiness, good health and a long life. With utmost respect I wish you a very happy 75th birthday."

Actor Sidharth Malhotra took to his X account and wrote,"Happy Birthday to our respected Prime Minister Shri @narendramodihealth and ji. Wishing you good health and unwavering strength as you continue to lead our nation forward."

Shilpa Shetty shared a picture of herself greeting PM Modi and captioned the post, "Happy Birthday to our honourable Prime Minister, Shri Narendra Modi ji! Your dedication and leadership continue to inspire the entire nation. @narendramodi."

Other celebs like Mohanlal, Saif Ali Khan, Mahesh Babu, JR NTR, among others, also extended their wishes for PM Modi.