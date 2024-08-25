An Indian astronaut from the 'Gaganyaan' mission is set to join the International Space Station (ISS), marking a significant milestone in the Indo-US space collaboration, Union Minister of State (Independent Charge) for Science and Technology, Dr Jitendra Singh, said on Sunday.

Chairing a pivotal bilateral meeting on the US-India Civil Nuclear Commerce in the national capital, the minister highlighted the deepening cooperation between the two nations in critical areas of science, technology and clean energy.

The high-level US delegation was led by John Podesta, Senior Advisor to the US President for International Climate Policy and David Turk, Deputy Secretary, the Department of Energy.

Both nations reaffirmed their commitment to strengthening their cooperation in emerging technologies, with mutual interests in enhancing economic growth, national security and global leadership in technological advancements.

Dr Singh emphasised the importance of the partnership in securing global supply chains, especially in sectors like semiconductors, pharmaceuticals, and clean energy technologies, which are increasingly vital in today's interconnected world.

The minister also underscored the Green Hydrogen Mission as a cornerstone of India's strategy to decarbonise heavy industry, transportation and power generation.

"Through robust policy frameworks and international collaborations, India is poised to lead the transition to a sustainable and resilient energy future," the minister told the US delegation.

The Centre is also exploring international partnerships, investing in research and development, and considering regulatory frameworks to support the deployment of small modular reactors (SMRs).

According to the minister, SMRs would play a significant role in India's clean energy transition, contributing to energy self-reliance and meeting climate commitments.

Dr AK Sood, Principal Scientific Advisor to the government, echoed the significance of the Indo-US partnership, stating that it is not just about exchanging knowledge but about co-creating solutions that will shape the future.

He emphasised the collaboration's potential to pave new paths for sustainable development and economic prosperity.

(With inputs from IANS)