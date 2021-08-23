Exactly 23-year-ago on August 23, 1998, a group of 23 innocent young Kashmiri boys were apprehended by the alert troops of the Indian Army while attempting to cross the Line of Control (LoC) through the Krishanganga river to go for arms training. With the timely action of the Army, the young boys were stopped from crossing the LoC and were later handed over to their families after counseling.

The rescued boys, are now leading normal, happy lives and are married and have families of their own, with children, who themselves nurture dreams of having successful careers, and being responsible citizens of the country.

These gullible young boys were being compelled into a path of terrorism through false promises by a fellow Kashmiri by the name of Abdul Hamid Bambar Khan, a resident of Ganderbal, into joining terrorist outfits and were being taken to Pakistan occupied Jammu and Kashmir (PoJK).

Army organizes interaction with rescued individuals

"To commemorate this day, an event was organized at Manasbal lake, wherein, the rescued individuals, along with their families attended the event," Col Emron Musavi, PRO (Defence) Srinagar said.

A cultural event consisting of an audio-visual clip of memories of these individuals of their harrowing experiences with the terrorists in the jungle was presented and a skit about the same was also performed.

Lieutenant General YK Joshi, Army Commander, Northern Command, felicitated the rescued individuals and interacted with their family members. Lieutenant General DP Pandey, GOC Chinar Corps, and other senior civil and military officials, also attended the function.

Army commander asks misguided youth to join mainstream

Speaking on the occasion, the Army Commander said that the youth on the path of terrorism will be given a second chance to come back and integrate with their families and join the mainstream and lead a normal life as these individuals had done, two decades back.

He also reiterated that parents have an important role to play in ensuring that their children do not follow the path of violence, which only brings pain and misery, not only for the ones who join terrorism but also their immediate and extended families. He said the Army is steadfast in its resolve of ethical conduct and ensuring full support to those who want to leave the path of violence.

How these youth were rescued 23-year-ago?

Sharing details of how these youth were rescued 23 years ago, the Defence spokesman said that all youth were within 18 years of age. They were either by force or through radicalization were convinced to cross LoC to join terror outfits.

During the event, some rescued individuals recalled that they were kept in the dense jungles of Ajas and thereafter they were moved across the Shamsha Bari range into Gurez Tulail Valley to enter PoJK.

On 23 August 1998, information was received by the Brigade Headquarters that many youths were seen in the jungles near the Kishenganga River. An operation was launched. It was led by (then Captain) and now Brigadier Budhwar. This group of youths was sighted in the lower reaches of the forest.

The terrorists accompanying these youths had run away taking cover of the thick foliage and vegetation. These young boys on seeing the Indian Army soldiers shouted for help and immediately surrendered.

"The troops quickly took control of the situation and helped them to cross the river, which was in spate and escorted them to Gurez, where they were medically examined and were given food, water, and warm beds to sleep. Thereafter they were brought to headquarters of 15 Corps in Badami Bagh Cantt and were reunited with their parents," the defence spokesman said.