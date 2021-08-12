Jammu and Kashmir police on Thursday conducted a successful trial of drones to be used for aerial surveillance during the 75th Independence Day functions in Srinagar.

Not only in Srinagar but drones will also be used all over the Union Territory for security purposes during the Independence Day functions. These flying machines will be used for aerial surveillance.

Police said at least 10 high-end drones will be used in and around the Sher-e-Kashmir cricket stadium in Srinagar's Sonwar, which will be the main venue for this year's Independence Day function.

According to a local news agency, a police team from police station Kothibagh, Srinagar, and experts tested a few latest drones at Pratap Park, Srinagar. The police team was led by SP headquarters Arif Shah.

Officials said that the drones were tested within the two-km radius of the Lal Chowk area. During Independence Day's main function at Sher-e-Kashmir stadium, ten drones will be deployed in and around the main venue.

Aerial surveillance helps keep a close watch on the suspects. It also helps to further strengthen the multi-layer security cover that is put in place on Independence Day functions.

Lieutenant Governor to preside over main Independence Day function

Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha will preside over the main Independence Day function in Jammu and Kashmir.

According to an order issued by the General Administration Department, the Lieutenant Governor will preside over the main Independence Day function to be held at Sher-e-Kashmir Cricket Stadium at Srinagar-the summer capital of J&K.

While the LG's Advisor R R Bhatnagar will preside over the function at M A Stadium in Jammu, the mayors and DDC chairpersons of the twin cities of Jammu and Srinagar shall attend the main functions in their respective cities. The DDC chairpersons shall preside over the functions and take salutes at march past in their respective districts.

Block Development Councils (BDCs) chairpersons will preside over the functions in their respective blocks while presidents of municipal committees and councils will do the honours in their respective areas.

Army installs 100ft national flag at Gulmarg

As part of the celebrations to mark the 75 years of Independence Day, a 100 ft tall national flag was dedicated to the nation at Gulmarg in Jammu and Kashmir in a modest ceremony.

The ceremony was presided over by Lt. Gen. Y.K. Joshi, Army Commander Northern Command. He also honoured the next of kin of soldiers who had made the ultimate sacrifice in the service of the nation. The Army Commander also felicitated certain members of the civil society who have contributed immensely towards nation-building through various endeavours.