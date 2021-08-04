A high alert has been sounded in the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir on the eve of the second anniversary of the abrogation of Article 370.

Meanwhile, the J&K unit of BJP on Wednesday evening announced to organise grand functions on August 5 to mark the second anniversary of the abrogation of Article 370 and 35A.

"A programme has been chalked out to mark two-year of the historic decision taken on August 5, 2019," general secretary (organization) J&K BJP, Ashok Koul told the media.

He said that a series of programmes and events will be organized as part of the celebrations.

"Abrogation of Article 370 and 35 A has helped in restoring peace in the Valley. On August 5, the celebrations will begin with the hoisting of the tricolour in every mandal, booth, panchayat, municipal wards, and district of J&K," Koul said. The party has also appealed to the people to unfurl the national flag on their rooftops on August 5.

Virtual rallies at 11 am to mark the occasion

At 11 am, the J&K president of BJP, Ravinder Raina will address the party workers. Virtual rallies will also be held at UT and district levels. Later in the evening, lighting will be done and prominent spots, buildings will be illuminated by the party as part of the celebrations. The BJP has also urged the people to light the 'Diyaas' at their homes in the evening.

Forces on high alert

On the eve of the second anniversary of abrogation of Article 370 and 35A, authorities have sounded an alert in the Union Territory. Security forces have asked to remain more vigilant.

Sources said that central agencies have already issued an advisory to the UT administration in this regard. Intelligence reports suggesting that terrorists may try to target some places in Jammu and may use drones to drop improvised explosive devices (IEDs) at crowded places.

Checking intensified in border areas

After spotting Pakistan-controlled drones in different areas during the last month, all border check posts have been put on alert. Police stations posts across the Jammu region have also already been alerted.

During the last few months, security forces have recovered weapons dropped by Pakistan-controlled drones near the border in Jammu. Reports said that more than 300 drones and unidentified flying objects have been sighted along the sensitive border with Pakistan since the abrogation of Article 370.