As many as 300 students from Jammu and Kashmir, who have been selected to attend various higher education courses at the Mewar University in Chittorgarh, Rajasthan, were given a warm send-off by the Indian Army at a ceremony held at the Sher-i-Kashmir International Conference Centre (SKICC) in Srinagar on Tuesday.

Lt Gen D.P. Pandey, GOC Chinar Corps, was the chief guest at the event.

The Indian Army, in collaboration with Mewar University, has endeavoured to provide quality education to the talented but under-privileged youth of Jammu and Kashmir through the 'Sadhbhavna' programme.

Mewar University is providing a variety courses, ranging from BTech in civil, mechanical, computer science, IT, and electronics and communication; B.Pharm and BSc in cardiac care, ophthalmology, dialysis, radio and imaging tech, agriculture, horticulture and forestry; to diplomas in med lab, and first-aid patient care, among others.

Emphasis on quality education

In order to empower the talented students and mitigate the financial burden that may accrue on the families, the Indian Army and the Mewar University have formulated an assistive scholarship programme.

On behalf of the Northern Command Headquarters, Pandey handed over a cheque of Rs. 2.5 crore to Ashok Kumar Gadiya, Chairman, Mewar University.

Addressing the students, Pandey encouraged them to utilise the opportunity and become productive citizens of society. He emphasised on the importance of a good academic platform and able instructional staff, which in the present instance are being provided by the Mewar University.

He appreciated the efforts put in by Mewar University under the guidance of Ashok Kumar Gadiya. The GOC also interacted with the past and present Kashmiri students of the university and urged them to further motivate the present batch to excel not only in studies but in other co-curricular activities as well.