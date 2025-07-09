Indian Air Force jet crashes in Churu, Rajasthan; pilot dead ;See horrifying visuals

Another month, another crash. In a shocking incident on Wednesday, July 9, 2025, a Jaguar fighter aircraft of the Indian Air Force (IAF) crashed near Bhanuda village in Rajasthan's Churu district. The impact was so severe that it claimed the life of the pilot on board.

Locals reported hearing a loud noise in the sky, followed by flames and thick smoke billowing from nearby fields. The crash occurred around 1:25 PM. According to reports, two others, possibly civilians, were also injured in the incident.

As per reports from the news agency ANI, gruesome details emerged from the crash site. Eyewitnesses and officials stated that human body parts were found scattered across the area, confirming the death of one pilot. Although the aircraft was a twin-seater, there is no official word yet on the condition of the second pilot.

The horrifying visuals from the crash site have emerged on social media.

Take a look:

#BREAKING | Indian Air Force's Jaguar fighter jet crashes in Rajasthan's Churu district claiming pilots life. The said incident took place in Rajaldesar area located near Ratnagar. Emergency services have reached the location with exact cause of the crash yet to be determined. pic.twitter.com/LhG5ImOI4O — Harsh Trivedi (@harshtrivediii) July 9, 2025

As news of the crash spread, panic gripped the nearby town of Ratangarh. District Collector Abhishek Surana and senior police officials rushed to the scene. Villagers said the crash triggered a fire in the fields, which they tried to extinguish before emergency services arrived.

This marks the third Jaguar crash this year. The first occurred in Haryana's Panchkula on March 7, followed by another on April 2 near Jamnagar, Gujarat. The aircraft involved in today's crash had taken off from the Suratgarh Air Force base in Rajasthan.

Investigations into the cause of the crash are underway, and rescue operations continue.

Indian Air Force jet crashes in Churu, Rajasthan. Video shows flaming wreckage with locals nearby.



Reportedly, 2 people have died, including the pilot. pic.twitter.com/g37y1AmkwK — Treeni (@TheTreeni) July 9, 2025

About the Jaguar Fighter Jet

The Jaguar is a twin-engine, ground-attack aircraft available in both single and twin-seat variants. Despite its ageing design, the aircraft remains in service with the IAF due to extensive upgrades over the years.

A similar incident took place in April when a twin-seater Jaguar crashed shortly after takeoff from Jamnagar Airfield during a night mission. The IAF reported that the pilots ejected after experiencing a technical malfunction mid-flight, attempting to avoid casualties and damage on the ground.