An Indian Air force (IAF) fighter jet SEPECAT Jaguar crashed in Uttar Pradesh on Monday, January 28.

The incident took place in the Kushinagar district of UP. It was reported that the aircraft crashed soon after its take off.

The jet fighter exploded into flames after it crashed into the ground.

However, the pilot flying the IAF aircraft has safely rescued himself following the crash with the help of a parachute.

Details regarding the number of casualties or extent of injuries remain unknown as of now.

(awaiting further updates)