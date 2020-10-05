The Indian Air Force is a crucial part of the country's defense, keeping the country safe in dire situations. Every year, on October 8, the IAF is celebrated for their valiant efforts in keeping the airspace safe. Indian Air Force Day commemorates the day when the IAF was formed on October 8, 1932.

This day is also celebrated to raise awareness about the Indian Air Force, which is the air arm of the Indian Armed Forces. But there are many more interesting facts waiting for you that will make you proud of our IAF.

Indian Air Force Day

Like the Indian Air Force, this day is celebrated with great zeal and energy. On this day, all air force stations will conduct parades and put on the best display of airshow as a part of Air Force Day Parade. From flag bearing skydivers jumping off the aircraft to lighting up the sky with tricolour and demonstrating the fierce capabilities.

History and significance

Indian Air Force, also known as "Bhartiya Vayu Sena", was officially established on October 8, 1932 as an auxiliary air force of the British Empire. At one point, it was called Royal Indian Air Force, but the Royal prefix was removed in 1950. Since then, the IAF has been involved in a war with Pakistan and China and various other operations including Operation Vijay, Operation Meghdoot, Operation Cactus, and Operation Poomalai.

The Commander of the IAF is the Chief of the Air Staff with the rank of air chief marshal. The IAF inventory includes MiG series, Sukhoi Su-30, HAL Tejas, SEPECAT Jaguar, Boeing 707, Ilyushin series, HAL Dhruv, and missiles.

Indian Air Force: Fascinating facts

IAF is the fourth-best airforce in the world. The President of India is the Commander-in-Chief of IAF. Flight Lieutenant Shivangi Singh is set to become India's first woman fighter pilot to fly the Rafale aircraft. IAF is categorized into 5 operational and 2 functional commands.

Now, here are some interesting facts about some of IAF's spectacular fleet.