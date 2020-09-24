Another proud moment for pilots inducted in the Indian Air Force as Flight Lieutenant Shivangi Singh will be the first woman pilot to fly Rafale. Singh will be flying Rafale, India's most modern multi-role fighter aircraft.

Flight Lieutenant Singh is set to become India's first woman fighter pilot to fly the Rafale aircraft that was formally inducted into the Indian Air Force on September 10. She will soon join the Ambala-based No. 17 squadron, also known as "Golden Arrows." The Golden Arrows squadron of the IAF was resurrected on September 10, 2019, after the Air Force inducted five French-made multirole Rafale fighter jets.

Two women officers were deployed by the Indian Navy as frontline warship crew in a historic first, and Indian Air Force is joining in the trend. As of now, the Indian Air Force has 10 women fighter pilots.

Lesser known facts about Flt Lt Shivani Singh