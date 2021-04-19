Late Tamil actor Vivekh, who passed away a few days ago, was working on a couple of movies and Indian 2 remains the biggest flick among them. Not just in terms of budget, it is the only film in which he shared screen space with Kamal Haasan despite the actor belonging to the same school (K Balachander).

Unfortunately, the fate of Indian 2 is hanging in balance due to multiple issues. Kamal Haasan has already got busy in other projects and politics, while Shankar has moved on to other movies. There is a buzz that Lyca Productions too is not very much keen to complete the project as the budget has already crossed their limits.

It means one of the last few films of Vivekh and the only flick of him with Kamal might not see the light of the day, at least in the near future.

Kamal Haasan and Vivekh, both are legendary filmmaker K Balachander's students. However, they have never shared screen space despite the comedian being in the industry for close to four decades.

Why Kamal-Vivekh Never Worked Together?

If we go by the rumours, they were on the verge of working together in Tenaali, but the plans went haywire due to the reasons best known to them. There were also speculations that the actors had some ego issues that kept them away from working for decades.

Now, the fans are just hoping that somehow Kamal Haasan, Shankar and Lyca Productions put the issues behind and show interest to complete the project.

Kamal Haasan's Condolence Message

"Many think that the life of an artist is only improving their life with their talent and being an entertainer to the people, but Vivekh wanted his art to be of use to the society. Vivekh's name will not go unnoticed just like NSK. But while there was still a lot of work left, I am very sad he left. He is my friend. We are students of the same school (referring to K Balachandar). He was afraid that if I went into politics, then I would not even be able to act. That is why we collaborated in Indian 2. We talked a lot. Vivekh is a great example of how artists should dedicate their lives to the public. I'm used to saying congratulations to him, it's hard to say condolences. An artist like Vivekh has to re-emerge." Behindwoods quotes him as saying in his statement.

The comedian died of cardiac arrest on Saturday, 17 April. His death came as a shock to entire South Indian film fraternity.

Vivekh's Other Projects

Apart from Indian 2, Vijay Sethupathi's Yaadhum Oore Yaavarum Kelir, Sundar C-directorial Aranmanai and legend Saravanan's Saravana Stores are the other movies in which he had worked.