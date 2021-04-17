Vivekh was a rare actor who was not respected for his talent, but also for his down-to-earth nature. His jovial and easy-going nature helped him to earn a lot of friends inside and outside the film industry.
Vivek was full of energy and had positive words to say about every colleague that he worked with. For this reason, people have criticised him for trying to be in the good books of stars for his survival in the film industry.
However, the fact is Vivekh never differentiated between a star and newcomer or big celebrities and common man. So, he stood out from the lot and commanded respect from people from top to bottom in the film industry's hierarchy.
He was a role model to youngsters and a guide and friend to greenhorns. Vivek shared a good relationship with stars like Rajinikanth, Vijay, Ajith Kumar and Vikram among others. Here, we bring you some of his rare and unseen pictures with the celebrities:
He made humour relatable & thought provoking but #Vivek could switch to making your stomach hurt from pure laughter in no time - thank you for putting millions of smiles on all of us through the years
It's shocking to hear #Vivek Sir is no more. U will be missed. May your soul rest in peace.
Rare unseen pictures of our Thalapathy Vijay with Actor #Vivek sir
Shocked to hear the demise of legendary actor Vivek sir. May His Soul Rest In Peace.
About Chinna Kalaivanar Vivek...
* Legend Of Comedy
* King Of Social Activists
* Leader in Environment Activities
* King Of Humor
* King of Social Message
My wife was a big fan of actor Vivek she had got me hooked to his hilarious acts. Your presence and humour will be missed by all. I pray for strength to his family at this difficult time.
Shocked beyond words. Kollywood has lost a great legend today. Our deepest condolences to his family members and friends. May his soul rest in peace
Such a person's death has come as a shock to the film industry. Naturally, they are heartbroken and mourning his passing away. Vivekh was just 59 and had asked the public to take Covid-19 vaccination a day before he suffered a massive cardiac arrest.
The actor worked in over 200 movies and he won numerous awards that include three Filmfares for Best Comedian roles. He was honoured with Padma Shri for his contribution to Tamil Cinema in 2009 by the Government of India.