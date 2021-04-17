Vivekh was a rare actor who was not respected for his talent, but also for his down-to-earth nature. His jovial and easy-going nature helped him to earn a lot of friends inside and outside the film industry.

Vivek was full of energy and had positive words to say about every colleague that he worked with. For this reason, people have criticised him for trying to be in the good books of stars for his survival in the film industry.

However, the fact is Vivekh never differentiated between a star and newcomer or big celebrities and common man. So, he stood out from the lot and commanded respect from people from top to bottom in the film industry's hierarchy.

He was a role model to youngsters and a guide and friend to greenhorns. Vivek shared a good relationship with stars like Rajinikanth, Vijay, Ajith Kumar and Vikram among others. Here, we bring you some of his rare and unseen pictures with the celebrities:

Such a person's death has come as a shock to the film industry. Naturally, they are heartbroken and mourning his passing away. Vivekh was just 59 and had asked the public to take Covid-19 vaccination a day before he suffered a massive cardiac arrest.

The actor worked in over 200 movies and he won numerous awards that include three Filmfares for Best Comedian roles. He was honoured with Padma Shri for his contribution to Tamil Cinema in 2009 by the Government of India.