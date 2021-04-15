The fans of Shankar have come to his rescue after his decision to remake his 2007 blockbuster Anniyan in Bollywood faced backlash from a section of the audience. Producer Aascar Ravichandran has raised objection over the director's plans to remake the Vikram-starrer in Hindi language without taking rights from him.

Shankar's Decision Faces Backlash

After Aascar Ravichandran warned Shankar not to go ahead with the project, a section of people on Twitter slammed the director. Netizens called him greedy as the director has already announced a pan-India film with Ram Charan.

Some even went to the extent of declaring that the filmmaker has lost his Midas touch and his best days were over. These comments did not go well with the Shankar fans who gave a befitting reply to all those degrading comments against the director of hit movies like Mudhalvan and Enthiran.

Check out both positive and negative comments over the latest development.

Iʀsʜᴀᴅ: Truth is #Shankar past his prime long back...

Even #Anniyan remake in Hindi wont work...

Anyday #Rajamouli better director than #Shankar...

#Rajamouli worked with Telugu actors n made them Pan Indian stars...

urvrates10: So is all this drama for #Anniyan part of the script too? #Shankar should've acquired the right from #AascarRavichandran before making a grand announcement with @RanveerOfficial #RanveerSingh

Mottai Boss ᴬᴺᴺᴬᴬᵀᵀᴴᴱ: budget was fixed right from the beginning. And it was reduced because #KamalHaasan's Box office pull is gone (VR2 did only 46cr ww).

Did #Shankar did 100 days of #BiggBossTamil for 4 seasons? Or did he work on 4 different projects during that time?

Theeejay: So #Shankar is greedy when he signs two projects after #Indian2 was delayed for almost 3 years? I feel you could also blame #KamalHaasan for involving himself in multiple projects since 2018: Politics, Bigg Boss (4 seasons), Thevar Magan 2, Thalaivan Irukindran & #Vikram Face with rolling eyes

black heart: now i seriously want that shankar ram charan combo to be industry hit.. so that ppl who r doubting shankar caliber can shut their mouth .. indian2 was halted by kamal political movement, mostly people r targetting him bcoz he chose to work outside their industry #Shankar

#Shankar after finished reading the letter



Yours Faithfully



V Ravichandran

Aascar Fim P Ltd



Yours Faithfully Romba mukkiyam inga ?? pic.twitter.com/DcuTWwOBP8 — arunprasad (@Cinephile05) April 15, 2021

IsraelCommander: Expecting grand comeback of showman

@shankarshanmugh sir by giving tight slap to haters

What is the Controversy All About?

Shankar announced his plans to remake Anniyan in Bollywood with Ranveer Singh in the lead on Wednesday, 14 April, on the occasion of Tamil New Year. A day later, Aascar Ravichandran said in a press release that he had taken the rights from the writers Sujata and Shankar cannot remake it without his permission.

Responding to Aascar Ravichandran's statement, Shankar claimed that he has the rights of Anniyan and nobody could stake a claim in it.