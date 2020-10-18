Union Home Minister Amit Shah recently stated that India will not bow down to anyone. During an interview, Shah said that India has the support of the global community and is a nation of 130 crore people. He spoke about various incidents and the current scenario between India and China.

In the interview, Shah spoke on a range of topics, including the Bihar elections, the dispute at the border with China, the contentious farmers bills, the outrage surrounding actor Sushant Singh Rajput's death, Tanishq Ad and many among others.

On India-China standoff

While speaking about Indo-China relations, Shah said that in case of any eventuality, the Indian Army is always prepared. It should be noted that the Chinese President Xi Jinping warned PLA troops a few days ago to be prepared for war.

Shah clearly stated that China will not be able to take even an inch of Indian territory. He also stated, "Every nation is always ready (for war). That's the purpose of maintaining armies – to respond to any form of aggression." However, he clarified that this statement was not related to any particular comments.

Diplomatic talks were on between both the countries, Shah said and the communication channel is also open. He said, "But I will repeat the words of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. We are on guard and no one can snatch even an inch of our territory from us."

He was prompted a question based on the current situation that, 'will India change its diplomatic policy towards Tibet and Taiwan in a tit-for-tat response to China's claim on Ladakh and Arunachal Pradesh', to which he said that it was not right to discuss this matter here.

On India's harmony

While talking about the Tanishq advertisement, which has ignited religious sentiments among the masses, Shah said that "such small incidents" cannot break India's social harmony. "I believe there shouldn't be any form of over-activism," he added.

On Maharashtra Governor

While speaking about Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari's letter to Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray, Shah said that Koshiyari could have chosen better words while questioning Thackeray's faith and taking a dig at secularism.

About Hathras gangrape

Shah came out in full support for Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Adityanath's decision to form a Special Investigation Team for investigating the incident about the gangrape and murder of a 19-year-old Dalit woman by four upper-caste Thakur men.